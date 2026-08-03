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The Lookahead
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Saffie Osborne set for starring role at Shergar Cup - but for once there’s a fascinating horse to share top billing with jockeys

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When it's Shergar Cup time, the focus is normally on big-name jockeys from around the world, jetting in to take part in Ascot's annual jockey competition. But there's also a headline-grabber among the likely runners this time, as Amazing Journey is being aimed at the Cup, having missed the cut for the Stewards' Cup on Saturday.

It's an assignment that makes a lot of sense, as Amazing Journey can return to the scene of his impressive handicap success on King George day. And connections can hope to get lucky in the draw for jockeys, as Saffie Osborne, his regular rider, is due to captain the Great Britain and Ireland team.

Amazing Journey: a well-backed winner of the International at Ascot
Amazing Journey (Saffie Osborne): won the International Handicap at Ascot last month Credit: Edward Whitaker

There is no female jockeys team any more, but there are two female captains, as Melbourne Cup-winning rider Jamie Melham is due to lead the Rest of the World team, made up of Suraj Narredu and Yutaka Take. Team Europe will feature Christophe Lemaire, Marie Velon and Frida Valle-Skar.

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