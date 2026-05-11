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The Lookahead
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Progressive miler bids to hand Gosdens a Lockinge hat-trick after exciting three-year-olds take centre stage at the Dante festival

Chris Cook pinpoints the key events and horses over the next seven days

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It is time for the BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes, the first Group 1 of the British Flat season for older horses, won in recent memory by classy types like Palace Pier, Baaeed and Modern Games. 

The last couple of years have brought relatively surprising results, thanks to Audience (22-1) and Lead Artist (17-2), both from the yard of John and Thady Gosden.

There would be no shock at all if the Gosdens were to make it three Lockinges in a row, despite the absence of their Field Of Gold, because they have a back-up contender in Damysus, who is good enough to be 5-2 favourite ahead of confirmations on Monday. 

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