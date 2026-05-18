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The Lookahead
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Is Gstaad's big day here at last? Plus two big-name clashes on Sunday and one last set of Classic trials before Epsom

Chris Cook pinpoints the key events and horses over the next seven days

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Is the big day for Gstaad finally at hand? Never worse than second, the colt has still not won a Group 1 in Europe but will be strongly fancied for Classic glory on Saturday in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas, for which he's on offer at 1-2.

With Bow Echo expected to skip the Curragh race in favour of going straight to Royal Ascot, this seems an open goal for Gstaad, who beat everything else by eight lengths at Newmarket last time and was thought likely to improve for his reappearance run. So where will the opposition come from?

Bow Echo was a brilliant winner of the 2,000 Guineas
Gstaad (left) bids to go one better than at NewmarketCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Perhaps from his own yard, as Puerto Rico is second-favourite despite a disappointing reappearance at Longchamp recently. Alparslan, the Greenham winner, would have to be taken seriously if sent over by Karl Burke. Distant Storm could improve on his Guineas third, now that trainer Charlie Appleby is back among the winners.

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