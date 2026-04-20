Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 KelsoHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 KelsoHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Lookahead
premium

How good is Havaila? There's one last chance for jumps fans to get some answers at Sandown on Saturday

Havaila (green silks) jumps between Afadil and Blueking D'Oroux at Ascot
Havaila (green silks) at Ascot in his early daysCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Who has got the most progressive seven-year-old? That's the big question ahead of the bet365 Gold Cup, centrepiece of British jump racing's season finale at Sandown on Saturday.

In contrast to recent years, the championships have all been long settled and names can be engraved on to trophies. As at Ayr over the weekend, the drama can come from the races themselves rather than from any implications they may have.

Havaila tops the betting for the Gold Cup, having looked seriously well treated when hacking up in the Sussex National a fortnight ago. That was his 12th start over fences but, aged seven, this chunky chestnut looks like he has grown into himself and is making rapid strides.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Senior writer

Published on inThe Lookahead

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inThe Lookahead
more inBetting offers
more inThe Lookahead
more inBetting offers