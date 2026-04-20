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How good is Havaila? There's one last chance for jumps fans to get some answers at Sandown on Saturday
Who has got the most progressive seven-year-old? That's the big question ahead of the bet365 Gold Cup, centrepiece of British jump racing's season finale at Sandown on Saturday.
In contrast to recent years, the championships have all been long settled and names can be engraved on to trophies. As at Ayr over the weekend, the drama can come from the races themselves rather than from any implications they may have.
Havaila tops the betting for the Gold Cup, having looked seriously well treated when hacking up in the Sussex National a fortnight ago. That was his 12th start over fences but, aged seven, this chunky chestnut looks like he has grown into himself and is making rapid strides.
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Published on inThe Lookahead
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