Fresh foes lie in wait for Bow Echo at Deauville - while the 'race of the season' takes shape at York

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It's all about the French action next weekend and some fresh foes will lie in wait for Bow Echo if this year's outstanding three-year-old lines up in the Group 1 Aga Khan Studs Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday.

Having fended off the might of Aidan O'Brien and Gstaad this season, the British challenger will have to tackle the best from Japan should he be in for a relatively sharp turnaround from Glorious Goodwood's epic Sussex Stakes.

Sixpence endorsed his claims to be Japan's champion miler with victory in the Grade 1 Yasuda Kinen at Tokyo in June, having already won three times at Grade 2 level. He is set to be the mount of legendary Japanese rider Yutaka Take.