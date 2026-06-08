Could it be seven Classics in six weeks for Aidan O'Brien? Diamond Necklace will give him a big chance on Sunday

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An extraordinary start to the Flat season for Aidan O'Brien could get even better this weekend when he sends Diamond Necklace across the Channel to contest the Prix de Diane, also known as the French Oaks. Derby glory for Christmas Day gave his trainer a sixth Classic success across Britain, France and Ireland in the space of just five weeks and bookmakers reckon he's likely to make it seven at Chantilly on Sunday.

O'Brien has already mopped up the fillies' Guineas across those three countries, Diamond Necklace doing her bit by finishing strongly against the far rail at Longchamp on May 10, pulling three lengths clear of 14 rivals in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches. Now she must step up in distance by two and a half furlongs in a race her trainer has won only once before, but her pedigree suggests the longer trip should actually help her.

With Ballydoyle in rampant form, Diamond Necklace has been chalked up at a best price of 10-11. There is no agreement as to her most dangerous rival, though a couple of firms think The Last Dance, runner-up to Diamond Necklace at Longchamp, may be a credible threat at this distance.