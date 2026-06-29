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The Lookahead
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Could it be history in the Coral-Eclipse? Aidan O'Brien will attempt an unprecedented feat in Saturday's big race

Chris Cook picks out the key events you can't afford to miss this week

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Can anyone beat Aidan O'Brien in the Coral-Eclipse? That's this week's key question for punters and racing fans in the build-up to Sandown's biggest Flat race on Saturday, which the trainer is trying to win for an unprecedented fourth year in a row.

Last year's remarkable late charge by Delacroix kept the trophy at Ballydoyle, following wins by Paddington and City Of Troy. That allowed O'Brien to match the record of three consecutive Eclipse wins by Alec Taylor jnr (surely you remember the Wizard of Manton?) a little more than 100 years ago.

O'Brien is well placed once again, but we still can't be sure who his main contender will be. Constitution River, a slightly workmanlike winner of the French Derby, is favourite, but it seems possible he may be swapped out in favour of stablemate Hawk Mountain, who followed him home at Chantilly.

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