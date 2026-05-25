Best night of the year? Ombudsman to be the star turn at Sandown's cracking Brigadier Gerard card on Thursday

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The best evening card of the year has rolled around again, as Sandown prepares to stage what looks like being Britain's strongest card of the week on Thursday night.

The Star Sports Brigadier Gerard Stakes could be a race to savour, with the mighty Ombudsman set to make his first appearance since landing a £2 million pot in Dubai in March.

Ombudsman was beaten when having his first run of last year in the Brigadier Gerard, chasing home Almaqam in a race that has worked out well. It was the starting point of a breakthrough season in which Ombudsman won the Prince of Wales's Stakes and Juddmonte International and finished second in the Eclipse and Champion Stakes. At the age of five, he could easily have more to offer and his Dubai Turf victory suggested as much.