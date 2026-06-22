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An Irish Derby rematch that could host a classy gatecrasher, plus the Northumberland Plate and Christophe Soumillon's appeal
Scott Burton provides this week's highlights
The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby is a race in need of a star, but then so is the mile-and-a-half division as a whole after its Epsom cousin was run on ground officially described as soft for the first time since 1983.
The uncertainty over whether Christmas Day can complete a double first achieved by Orby in 1907 on a sounder surface adds to the intrigue at the Curragh on Sunday, with bookmakers taking an ante-post view that, as the sun continues to bake down, Benvenuto Cellini is a more plausible winner than his Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemate.
In fairness to Christmas Day, there is nothing in his past form to suggest he will be less effective on a sounder surface, and the Curragh is a stiffer stamina test than Epsom, so his relentless galloping might be at least as effective as was the case in the Derby, whatever underfoot conditions prevail.
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Published on inThe Lookahead
Last updated
- Seven Classics in six weeks? Rampant Aidan O'Brien sets sights on enhancing astonishing record
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- Best night of the year? Ombudsman to be the star turn at Sandown's cracking Brigadier Gerard card on Thursday
- Is Gstaad's big day here at last? Plus two big-name clashes on Sunday and one last set of Classic trials before Epsom
- Progressive miler bids to hand Gosdens a Lockinge hat-trick after exciting three-year-olds take centre stage at the Dante festival
- Seven Classics in six weeks? Rampant Aidan O'Brien sets sights on enhancing astonishing record
- Time to take a view about who wins the Derby - can anyone beat a rampant Aidan O'Brien after his Chantilly success?
- Best night of the year? Ombudsman to be the star turn at Sandown's cracking Brigadier Gerard card on Thursday
- Is Gstaad's big day here at last? Plus two big-name clashes on Sunday and one last set of Classic trials before Epsom
- Progressive miler bids to hand Gosdens a Lockinge hat-trick after exciting three-year-olds take centre stage at the Dante festival