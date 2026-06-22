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The Lookahead
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An Irish Derby rematch that could host a classy gatecrasher, plus the Northumberland Plate and Christophe Soumillon's appeal

Scott Burton provides this week's highlights

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The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby is a race in need of a star, but then so is the mile-and-a-half division as a whole after its Epsom cousin was run on ground officially described as soft for the first time since 1983. 

The uncertainty over whether Christmas Day can complete a double first achieved by Orby in 1907 on a sounder surface adds to the intrigue at the Curragh on Sunday, with bookmakers taking an ante-post view that, as the sun continues to bake down, Benvenuto Cellini is a more plausible winner than his Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemate. 

In fairness to Christmas Day, there is nothing in his past form to suggest he will be less effective on a sounder surface, and the Curragh is a stiffer stamina test than Epsom, so his relentless galloping might be at least as effective as was the case in the Derby, whatever underfoot conditions prevail. 

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