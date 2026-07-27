A sizzling Sussex, Galway Plate puzzle and fearsome handicaps - get set for a week that demands a day off work

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What a week! Flat racing at Goodwood , jumping (and some more Flat) at Galway and a summery sense of hedonism prevailing at both tracks.

After the Cheltenham Festival and Royal Ascot, this is the third week of horse racing's year when having a job can really get in the way. A tip of the hat to anyone who's had the foresight to arrange leave of absence for the next five days. How else would it be possible to stay on top of it all?

In the middle of this week is one of the great Wednesdays in the calendar: the Sussex Stakes in late afternoon and the Galway Plate in the early evening. It's a perfect mix, top-class milers with their electric acceleration and then lots of familiar jumpers shouldering each other for space, setting a puzzle for punters that will be deeply satisfying if you manage to solve it.