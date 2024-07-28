King George market gets it right and wrong as Goliath proves another Ascot ace for Francis Graffard

The market managed to get it right in one respect and wrong in another for Saturday’s King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes.

A drift from as short as 6-5 to 7-4 was notable when it came to favourite Auguste Rodin and the big race proved the latest low in his rollercoaster career.

Aidan O’Brien felt the ground was a key factor in his below-par fifth, describing it as “nowhere near good to firm anywhere”, and maybe we should have read more into Ryan Moore’s comment on conditions after Simmering’s straight-course success in the Princess Margaret.