Classic fails to live up to its name as Notre Belle Bete strikes on All-Weather Championship finals day

The in-form Andrew Balding yard won three of the seven races on all-weather finals day at Newcastle, including the centrepiece Easter Classic, albeit the race somewhat failed to live up to its billing.

(111) is rated as an up-to-scratch winner – discounting historical standout Matterhorn – but it was a race which lacked depth with only the winner and runner-up Base Note giving their running, the pair pulling clear despite the pace having been little more than modest.

Balding’s other winners on the card were Desert Cop in the three-year-old final and Berkshire Shadow in the mile. hails from a family connections know well, Balding having trained his dam and several of his useful siblings, and he found significant improvement on just his fourth start, running to a Racing Post Rating of 107.