Ante-post Angles
Inspired Inspiral set for further top-level success before season is out
The weekend belonged to Frankie Dettori and Inspiral, who had developed something of an unfair reputation before her victory in the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.
This was her fifth Group 1 success and eighth win overall from 12 starts, yet she had been pigeonholed as inconsistent and unreliable in some quarters.
For those who took the odds-on there was never a moment of doubt, though, and I wouldn’t rule out further top-level success before the season is out.
Nicholas WattsDeputy weeklies editor
Published on 8 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 8 October 2023