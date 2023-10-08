Inspired Inspiral set for further top-level success before season is out

The weekend belonged to Frankie Dettori and Inspiral , who had developed something of an unfair reputation before her victory in the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

This was her fifth Group 1 success and eighth win overall from 12 starts, yet she had been pigeonholed as inconsistent and unreliable in some quarters.

For those who took the odds-on there was never a moment of doubt, though, and I wouldn’t rule out further top-level success before the season is out.