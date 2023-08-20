A memorable first month for Vandeek plus a potential final Classic dilemma for Frankie Dettori

The Prix Morny was billed as the two-year-old race of the season. It didn’t disappoint.

There was not a hint of ducking and diving for the Sumbe-sponsored Deauville Group 1, with the nine-runner field boasting eight Group victories and an overall record of 18-29 between them, and in Vandeek it had a thrilling winner.

It looked like the race was staying on home soil when big fancy Ramatuelle, winner of the Prix Robert Papin last month, cruised to the lead, but it was Vandeek, who has packed an awful lot into his first month on the track, who stayed on best for a last-gasp short-neck victory.