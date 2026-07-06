'You do it for people who would love to do it and can't' - John Hunt goes through pain barrier in 22-mile fundraising march

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

This is a free sample of The Front Runner , our award-winning newsletter, written today by Chris Cook and available exclusively for .

Subscribers can get more great insight, tips and racing chat from The Front Runner every Monday to Friday. Those who aren't yet signed up for The Front Runner should click here to sign up and start receiving emails immediately – you can also check out our full range of brilliant free and premium newsletters .

Not a Racing Post+ subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.

John Hunt put himself through an ordeal on Sunday, taking part in a fundraising effort on behalf of Racing Welfare which required participants to summit ten peaks in a 22-mile march across the Brecon Beacons. "It's a real psychological challenge, I've found," he told the Front Runner during the 13th hour, when the end was finally in sight.

The previous day, I'd bumped into John at Sandown, where he was providing commentaries for the BBC, and we talked about the planned trek. It was a beautiful day, we were leaning on the press room balcony, looking at racegoers having a great time. The first race was an hour away, no one had lost any money and there was that familiar, intoxicating mix of hope and hedonism.

Maybe that's why we didn't get much of a grip on the task John was facing. "I understand the toughest bit is getting up the first peak," he said. "Once you're up there, I'm hoping it's little undulations from peak to peak."

I mentioned having once done the Wye Valley Walk, as if that was remotely similar. (For those who haven't tried it, there are no peaks in the Wye Valley, but there are pubs...)

Anyway, Sunday turned out to be a much more serious test than we'd envisaged. Having set out at 7am, John and friends were still going when we spoke that evening.

Celebrations at a summit Credit: Racing Welfare

"It's been very mixed," he said. "You feel elated sometimes and you just want to jack it all in at other times."

There had been some mutual support between the walkers, which proved vital. "We kept each other buoyant.

"What no one told me was, the downhill bits are worse than the uphill bits. My knees have aged. You're frustrated because you can't go fast. You literally have to go in little baby steps.

"I was very down in the dumps at various points, thinking I can't get through this. I'm very pleased to have kept going.

"You do it for people who would love to do it and can't. I've been thinking of Graham Lee a lot today, you know? He's just powered me on." Lee is a Grand National-winning jockey, paralysed by a fall in 2023.

Racing Welfare says that more than £42,000 has already been raised by yesterday's event, in which dozens of racing workers took part, including jockey Adam Wedge, trainer Rhys Flint, former trainer Harry Dunlop, John's fellow broadcaster Josh Apiafi and Hannah Roche, who has long been part of Paul Nicholls' yard. There were large teams from Newbury and Epsom, as well as Newsells Park Stud and Mount Coote Stud.

The charity supports thousands of racing's people each year, when they face injury, illness, financial hardship or major life changes, helping them to access practical and specialist care. If you would like to contribute, Racing Welfare's website is here.

When John decided to take part, the people in his mind were his wife Carol and daughters Louise and Hannah, whose murder two years ago caused widespread shock and anguish.

Walkers marches across 22 miles in the Brecon Beacons for Racing Welfare Credit: Racing Welfare

"We're at the two-year anniversary," John said, "and I just thought it was a very good week to be doing that sort of thing. Obviously, raising money for Racing Welfare is the prime aim but, for me, it felt like a tribute to them as well, to be able to do something like this."

In an attempt to make positive use of the massive goodwill directed towards them, John and his daughter Amy have been pursuing their own fundraising efforts, with a mission to support causes that will inspire young women and help them realise their dreams. Recently, they have been identifying suitable beneficiaries with assistance from the Hertfordshire Community Foundation. "Sadly, there's a bewildering number of people who need help," he says.

Sunday's event will have helped prepare John for another fundraising walk in September in support of the Hunt Family Fund, covering 125 miles from London to Bournemouth over nine days. "Bournemouth was a place Carol and I had a real soft spot for, so we're going to end the walk on the beach there. We'll start on our wedding anniversary, so everything fits very nicely."

Those who aren't yet signed up for The Front Runner can click here to sign up and start receiving emails immediately.

Read these next:

Venetian Sun is hot favourite for the July Cup but must bridge a 43-year gap to win the feature race of a packed week

Fight for the top spot: who is leading the Flat jockeys' championship in Britain after the first two months?

'What a horse, he accelerates and never stops' - superstar Calandagan returns to form with hardy Grand Prix success

Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers can get a fantastic mix of news, tips, comment and insight sent straight to their inbox every day, from Chris Cook's award-winning morning newsletter The Front Runner every weekday at 7.30am to different weekly emails from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Lee Mottershead every evening at 6pm every evening as part of The Ultimate Daily. Head here now to join Racing Post+ and start receiving our full range of newsletters immediately.