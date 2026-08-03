Why Bow Echo is more fun than Frankel

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This is a sample of The Front Runner , our award-winning newsletter, written today by Chris Cook and available exclusively this morning for .

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Another Group 1 win for Bow Echo , his third of the year and he's still unbeaten. My goodness, he's much better than I imagined in spring, when we were collecting our thoughts ahead of the 2,000 Guineas.



Now, people are talking about where he'll stand in the pantheon. Young racegoers, who've only heard of Frankel , want to believe that this first real star of their lives would measure up against that God of Flat racing.



They turn their shiny, hopeful faces towards us. "Is he as good ...?"



Well, obviously not. If you even have to think about it, the answer is no, because there was never any doubt about Frankel's quality. If we get another one like him, he won't be hard to spot; nothing else will be able to land a glove on him. He'll be breezing away from all his rivals, time and again.

Frankel: in a class of his own Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos) Then, there'll be a conversation about ratings and speed figures. Not to disrespect Bow Echo but, in his case, it would be a short conversation.



He's officially rated 126. Perhaps he'll go up another 1lb or 2lb for his Sussex performance, though he does keep beating the same horse, so maybe no raise is warranted.



Frankel was already on 130 by this stage of his career, rising to 135 after his first Sussex Stakes. Racing Post Ratings tell a similar story. He was better and it doesn't look as though Bow Echo is going to get up there alongside him.

Frankel and Bow Echo's careers in ratings But the consolation, if you need one, is this: Bow Echo is more entertaining than Frankel. This is highly subjective, of course, but I bet I'm not the only one thinking it.



Frankel's career was extraordinary and the crowning moment for a great and hugely popular trainer. But his dominance was such that quite a few of his races were not all that gripping. We knew what was going to happen and you can see that in his SPs: twice, he was 1-10 and he was 1-20 for his second Sussex.



Lots of people will insist they have no regrets about that but I always feel a bit sad when one of our great races is shorn of drama and tension. With Frankel, sometimes, we weren't there to witness a competition, we were there to pay homage, which is not as fun.



None of that from Bow Echo, whose shortest SP has been 5-6 and who must have traded a fair bit bigger during each of his last two races. The Guineas performance was awesome and I must admit, I did wonder at that stage if he was on a Frankel-esque trajectory.



Everything went against him at Ascot, he seemed in trouble, his main rival got first run and yet he overcame. Again at Goodwood , things didn't really go his way, others seemed to be getting the breaks, and then there was that amazing moment when we realised he was going to do it anyway.

Bow Echo overcomes all adversity to win the Sussex Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos) Frankel is a God and that was really his problem, from an entertainment perspective. There are no stories in which God gets beaten. He is not vulnerable.



Bow Echo is more like James Bond, or any other action hero. Sure, he may prevail but there are going to be difficult moments along the way. It's going to look like he's been locked up securely or that he's about to ski right off a snowy cliff, but he's always been able to produce a timely key or an unexpected parachute, and perhaps he always will.



I've never backed him and never expected to cheer for him but there was something joyful about that race last week. "I didn't think he could get out of that one..."



What jeopardy will confront Bow Echo in his next adventure? We'll all be tuning in to find out. I don't know what's going to happen and I'm glad.

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Read these next:

The unbeaten colt, the star filly and the stayer who can't stop winning: how will the rest of the season pan out for the Goodwood aces?

Bow Echo 7-4 to round off spectacular season with Breeders' Cup win - but this 6-1 shot in the same race is more interesting

Bold, bullish and brilliant: George Boughey's not afraid to make the most of Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane

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