'The fire still rages in my belly' - Tom Scudamore prepares for a major midlife career change

It's the end of an era for Tom Scudamore and the start of something new. The former jump jockey, who stunned the sport with his sudden retirement in February, is packing up his things in Devon, his home since he was a teenager, and preparing for a move to Bromsash, a few miles east of Ross-on-Wye.

Now 41, Scudamore is to take over at Eccleswall Court Stables as part of a reorganising of what has become a family business. It's a return home, in a way, because Herefordshire is Scudamore country, a place that has been home to his father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a place where pride is still taken in their success.

"We'll be moving up shortly," Scudamore tells the Front Runner, speaking from the Royal Cornwall Show, where he and his daughters have been enjoying the funfair and watching some show jumping. "We're just sorting the detail out.

"Michael will be moving up to Scotland in the next month and then I'll be going up. I've been down 23 years but I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Michael, of course, is Tom's brother, who has been training from Eccleswall since taking out a licence in 2008 and saddled Monbeg Dude to win the Welsh National. Famously, the brothers combined to win a Grand Annual with Next Sensation.

While Tom now moves in at Eccleswall, Michael moves up to join their father, Peter, and Lucinda Russell at their base near Loch Leven. Most of Michael's horses are going with him, though there has evidently been a parting of the ways with owner Lynne Maclennan, whose Mysteree won an Eider when trained by Michael; her horses are now based with Neil Mulholland.

"We spoke to the owners about six weeks ago about the plans," Tom says. "It's not going to suit everybody. We're very strong, numbers-wise. We've had plenty of orders and we're in a strong position."

Tom Scudamore (right) will be working with his father Peter in the new operation

It sounds like he's relishing the prospect of joining a family operation. "We've been taking each other on for so long.

"I've had my riding career, Michael's been training on his own, Dad and Lucinda have been doing what they're doing up in Scotland. We just felt that now was a time we can all bring it together and make it one whole.

"For me, in practice, I'll be in charge of Eccleswall Court, which will become a satellite yard and a pre-training yard. You could say that I'll be in charge of the development squad. Hopefully I'll have a team of around 40 horses, depending on the situation.

"Certain owners may want their horses to be based at Eccleswall as well. We'll have 20 to 25 youngsters, before they go into the system, and then 15 to 20 coming down from Scotland to run down south.

"It makes more sense from a logistical point of view. Lucinda's become so big. No longer does it mean that you come down overnight, put them in the racecourse stables, take them back the next day. It opens up the whole country."

While the concept of satellite yards is not new and there are quite a few licenses held in joint names in Britain these days, Scudamore is not aware of such a scheme having been put into practice by two trainers from bases so far apart. The distance between the two yards is close to 400 miles, requiring a driving time of more than six hours.

Russell had winners at Cheltenham, Sandown and Warwick in the latest season but there's always the potential for that amount of travelling to be disruptive to a horse's preparation. Having a secondary base so much closer to the southern tracks could really help.

Eccleswall Court is just 23 miles from Cheltenham racecourse. Unlike so many visiting punters, Corach Rambler and Ahoy Senor now have no need to seek out a handy place to stay for March's festivities.

"The plan at the moment is that, if horses are coming down south, they'll be able to bed in with us and go on to their target from there," Scudamore says. "Maybe it'll just be a few days to get settled rather than being in the racecourse stables overnight. They can come to us and their routine doesn't change."

Of Eccleswall, he says: "It's fantastic. Everything you need is there, it's a quiet area, you don't have to take them on the roads. We've got all the facilities.

"It's not like we're setting up a yard. We have two different gallops, woodchip and deep sand, and they've already produced success. It'll be a great place to develop young horses.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge. When I finished riding, I needed to have a purpose. I'll still keep the media options open, I've thoroughly enjoyed working for ITV and hopefully there'll be more in the development with ITV and either Sky Sports or Racing TV. None of those have been concreted yet.

"If you look at Ruby Walsh, he's not only assisting Willie Mullins, he's doing his ITV and RTV and that balance allows him to be a better broadcaster. I'm hoping that something similar will happen for me. I'm not for a minute expecting to do as well as Ruby has done but that sort of model works and I'm hoping to do something similar."

Evidently, he's going to be busy. It doesn't sound much like retirement to the Front Runner.

"No, it's definitely not, it's just a job change.

"I've still got a lot of energy, I'm reasonably young and I've got 25 years to go before I can sit on a beach. You need that purpose in life and the fire still rages in my belly. That competitive itch will be scratched this way and I'm really excited about what the future holds. Everything that's been and gone just puts me in a position to continue to strive for success."

Tom Scudamore: "When I finished riding, I needed to have a purpose" Credit: Edward Whitaker

He joins the Lucinda Russell/Peter Scu operation after a season in which it achieved new peaks of 71 winners and more than £1.5 million in prize-money. "Their standards are very high and they know what kind of horse they want to buy. They've got a very good, loyal team of owners behind them, which allows them to do what they're so good at.

"We've all got very big ambitions and we're now in a position where we can chase those. They've won two Grand Nationals in six years. It's not a fluke and we're hoping this is just the beginning."

Does he miss the riding? This final question brings out the most relaxed version of Tom Scu and I feel that I can hear him smiling as he says, entirely convincingly: "No, I feel very content in what I achieved.

"Even though it's only three or four months since I retired, it feels like a lifetime ago. My life has moved on. I'm very proud of what I did but I'm just looking forward to the next chapter and trying to repeat the success in whatever I do next."

Monday's picks

I had a swing and a miss with a Paul Midgley runner on Friday night but I fancy another of his this evening at Pontefract. Grant Wood (8.30) is new to the yard and makes his handicap debut, having taken time to learn his craft last season.

It looks like a rating of 75 is on the lenient side, judging by a fair effort at Leopardstown in August, when he was with Johnny Murtagh, and by a second at Leicester in October after he'd joined Eric Alston. The third and fourth from that race (who finished clear of the rest) have both won since.

Grant Wood's pedigree is all speed, even if he didn't really look like living up to it last year. This step down to six furlongs on a fast surface could show him in quite a good light, now that he's with an in-form yard that specialises in sprinting.

It's a pity he's drawn wide but he's been happy to go forward in some races already, so hopefully he can get himself into a decent position before the turn. He could be very handily treated and is available at 10-1.

Grant Wood 20:30 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Graham Lee Tnr: Paul Midgley



At Windsor, Love You Grandpa (8.10) is another handicap debutant on a similar rating and, since she's a lightly raced Sir Michael Stoute four-year-old, the potential for her to be ahead of her mark is pretty obvious.

She's not the biggest but I felt last year that she was being brought along steadily and she's been found a good opportunity here to show whatever ability she may have. She's a Frankel half-sister to a Queen Mary winner and of interest at 11-2.

Love You Grandpa 20:10 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

'He makes strong appeal' - our Monday tipster has five selections as he bids to follow up last week's two winners

Three things to look out for today . . .

1. There's a potential improver making her handicap debut at Southwell. Shee's A Stella is on the lowly rating of 79 for a handicap hurdle confined to mares and in fairness it was hard to see much promise from her three outings at the end of last year that qualified her for a mark. But at that time she was with a low-profile operation that was having a slow season. She has since joined Christian Williams, who had his own slow patch last season but fared much better in the spring and has continued among the winners. It'll be interesting to see if the five-year-old attracts much support against a couple of last-time winners.

Shee's A Stella 16:15 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Ellis Collier (7lb) Tnr: Christian Williams



2. Good luck to Nico de Boinville, who may have some sense of trepidation as he drives to Southwell for one ride in a maiden hurdle. He'll be aboard Love Bite, but for how long? They had a less than brilliant experience when she made her hurdling debut at Ludlow last month. Sent off at 25-1, she was leading at the third flight and under no pressure whatever when she jumped so wildly out to the right that she landed on her side. De Boinville did a somersault and then had two horses run over the top of him. Hopefully, there will be no such dramas this time but drama does seem to run in the family; as you may have guessed, Love Bite is a half-sister to Might Bite, who ran through the last at Kempton in the Feltham and tried to throw away the RSA by idling and hanging right on the run-in. Who knows what today may bring?

Love Bite 15:45 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson



3. The well-bred Apolo must be worth a second look in a novice race at Windsor this evening, when perhaps the sounder surface will help him improve on his debut fourth at the same track in April. From the Gosden yard, he is a Kingman half-brother to Snow Lantern and to three other winners. The grey is the fifth foal out of Sky Lantern, such an impressive Coronation Stakes winner a decade ago. He was sluggish from the stalls and never threatened on his debut but may have learned plenty.

Apolo 18:40 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

