Well-bred fillies line up for developmental race - Peter Scargill's three things to note on Thursday

1. Powerful owner seeking Irish breakthrough

The best race of the day takes place at Leopardstown this evening with eight runners lining up in the Group 3 TRI Equestrian Ballycorus Stakes (5.55 ). Ocean Jewel is the most intriguing of those set to line up given she is the only three-year-old in the field, with no filly from that age group landing the Ballycorus Stakes since Rum Charger in 2002. In addition, a victory for Ocean Jewel would be a notable one for her owner Sheikha Fatima Al Nahyan, a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family. Sheikha Fatima, a prominent figure in the worlds of Arabian racing and showjumping, has increased her investment in thoroughbred racing in recent years (in line with other figures in the Middle East, as noted by my colleague Lewis Porteous this week ) and has enjoyed stakes success in France and the US, so a breakthrough in Ireland would be notable.

Ocean Jewel 17:55 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: W McCreery

2. Well-bred fillies line up for developmental race

Newbury hosts a fascinating novice race for three-year-old fillies (2.50 ) this afternoon which features a stack of well-bred runners. While many of the same trainers are involved as last year, the prize-money for the race is £40,000, compared to £11,000 last year, as it is one of 60 developmental races scheduled for 2023 . The aim of such races, which have been backed by Darley and Juddmonte, is to promote British breeding and offer an incentive for owners who might otherwise be tempted to sell their horses overseas. Among the runners in this year’s race are Classic Times, a sister to the star US two-year-old Newspaperofrecord; Sanction, a half-sister to classy sprinter Sense Of Duty; and Lose Yourself, who was second to Midnight Mile in the Group 3 Oh So Sharp Stakes last time out.

Classic Times 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Roger Varian

3. British runners of interest in France

There is also action at Longchamp this evening, where British-trained runners There’s The Door and Liftoff contest the Listed Prix de Thiberville (7.05 ). There’s The Door, one of a number of horses with a feisty name owned by Paul and Clare Rooney (others include Wind Your Neck In, My Turn Now and Leave Me Alone), lines up for trainer David Evans having chased home Savethelastdance in the Cheshire Oaks last time out. Liftoff, representing John and Thady Gosden and owners the Thoroughbred Racing Corporation - family members of the late Prince Ahmed bin Salman - is back in action for the first time since falling in the Group 3 Zetland at Newmarket last autumn . While Liftoff went on an exploration to the nearby July Course before being rescued, her rider Frankie Dettori dusted himself down and went on to win the Dewhurst on Chaldean.

There's The Door 19:05 Longchamp View Racecard Jky: Tony Piccone Tnr: David Evans

