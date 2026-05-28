'We were absolutely devastated' - ultra-progressive handicapper's fairytale story ends in heartbreak

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Many of the best, most romantic stories end in tragedy. Shakespeare knew what he was doing when he wrote (spoiler alert) Romeo and Juliet.

But that did not make it any easier to stomach the awful, shattering news that the tale of Crowd Quake had concluded in the worst possible way.

His was one of the most glorious narratives of the last season, the twice-rejected blue blood who was tailed off in a bumper on his debut yet suddenly clicked, won race after race and earned nearly £120,000.

His progress put a smile on everyone’s face. Well everyone bar the BHA handicapper, who was chasing him rather as Wile E Coyote chases the Road Runner, frustrated that he cannot catch him whatever he does.

Crowd Quake’s mark more than doubled through the year, from 45 to 91, yet Stuart Williams believed even that might not be enough to stop him from beep-beeping out of the handicapper’s clutches once more in 2026.

Sadly we will never know if the trainer was right as the gelding died suddenly at the end of last week.

"We were absolutely devastated,” Williams says, understandably, when the Front Runner calls to offer condolences to him and all at Diomed Stables in Newmarket. “It knocks the wind out of everyone for sure.”

In the midst of death there is nothing more cathartic than talking about the recently departed and the trainer needs little encouragement to recount the tale of the son of Night Of Thunder out of a dual Group 3 winner who he picked up for just 11,000gns after Godolphin deemed him surplus to requirements.

Crowd Quake and Marco Ghiani return after winning at Doncaster in October Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

“I don't think he'd done very much with them,” Williams remembers. “He was an unraced three-year-old at the July sales and he was like a yearling, I think he'd been broken in and got going and that was it.

"He was a nice-looking horse with a nice pedigree, who'd obviously had a few problems and I thought maybe I could sort those problems out. He never took a lame step with us, he was a really sound horse.”

Not that 11,000gns actually looked like money well spent in his early days with Williams.

“I couldn't get him to switch on,” the trainer recalls. “He was so laid back. So I gave him to Julia Feilden and she ran him in a bumper and he got lapped in that, he couldn't keep up until halfway.

"But that did help him mentally. He came back and I thought if he wasn't going to go down that route I'd start him in Flat races. To be fair, he didn't run too badly on his first start, then he got slightly worse in his next couple.”

Crowd Quake (right): earned prize-money of nearly £120,000 Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

That did at least ensure he started life in handicaps on a plater’s mark and he took advantage at the second attempt at Windsor last May, where he must have been the bet of all time off just 45 yet started at 11-1.

"We were hopeful,” the trainer says. “That was his second handicap and he'd run pretty well in his first at Southwell without getting much luck in running.

"He took off from there and just kept getting better and better. I'd be lying if I said he'd end up where he did. We were just hopeful he'd win a couple of races off the basement mark he started off. But he started to improve in line with his pedigree really.

"We had a great summer, he won two £50,000 races at the Racing League and he stepped up again with his eighth win on his final run at Doncaster.

Stuart Williams: 'He took off and just kept getting better and better' Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"We kept running him because he was so laid back, taking it all well. He never left an oat and was a model racehorse.”

But not the sort of model that had buyers interested enough for him to reach his reserve when he returned to the ring at Tattersalls last autumn.

"I took him to the sales and I couldn't get any interest in him,” Williams says. “I think it was because he'd run so many times and people were looking for ones with less mileage. So I brought him home.”

Yet the trainer was happy to have him back and says: “I really believe he was capable of better this year.

“He looked fantastic. We gave him a proper break. I entered him in the Suffolk Handicap but it was fast ground and he wants a bit of cut so I didn't run him and we were waiting for a bit of rain."

Crowd Quake: described as a 'model racehorse' by trainer Stuart Williams Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

They wait no longer after Crowd Quake collapsed on the gallops last week.

“He was just doing a routine bit of work,” Williams explains.

“He had a heart attack and was pretty much dead by the time he hit the floor. He was such a laid-back horse and he'd have been the last you'd think would do that.”

Happily, Williams still has many other good horses to look forward to, including another Godolphin cast-off in 12-time winner Quinault .

“The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee at Ascot is the plan,” he says. “He's run very well on the track before, he was third in the Champions Sprint last year.”

Quinault (green cap): 12-time winner for Stuart Williams Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Nell Gwyn Stakes winner Azleet , last in the 1,000 Guineas, may sidestep Ascot.

"She came out of the Guineas a little bit sore so we've stepped her back a bit,” Williams says. “We'll probably end up going sprinting with her, she's a fast horse.

"We took her out of the Coronation and if she went to Ascot it would probably be the Jersey but I'd imagine we'll wait with her. We’ve put her in the July Cup, rightly or wrongly, and might head straight there.

"The form of the Nell Gywn is working out, the horses who finished behind her have been running well.”

Azleet: won the Nell Gwyn at Newmarket earlier this season Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The trainer is also hoping King Of Light will make the Wokingham Stakes, despite an unfortunate experience at York last Saturday.

"He'd run a great race at Goodwood and I was hoping he'd run well,” he says. “I don't know why, because he's such a laid-back horse, maybe it was the heat, but he suddenly reared up in the stalls and lost the jockey so they withdrew him and it's back to the drawing board a bit."

While that is frustrating, anyone who has experienced loss will know how nice it is just to have a horse to go back to the drawing board with.

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