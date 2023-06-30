Watch out for these well-bred colts making their debuts - Chris Cook's three things to note on Friday

You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email The Front Runner , exclusively for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers .

1. Niarchos family pair unleashed at the Curragh

It's a big day for the Niarchos family, who have two interesting debutants on the Curragh card that kicks off Irish Derby weekend. In the opener (5.00), there's Bennu, the 11th foal out of Alpha Lupi, making him a half-brother to the Coronation Stakes winners Alpha Centauri and Alpine Star, as well as Discoveries, who was third in that race. Bennu is a juvenile by Magna Grecia, available at 12-1. At the other end of the card, Alpha Centauri has her first runner when Saturn lines up in a 1m2f maiden (8.25). A grey son of Galileo, he's a three-year-old, so this is obviously a later debut than ideal and he has no entries beyond today. He's been chalked up as the 9-4 favourite.

Bennu 17:00 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: W P Browne

Saturn 20:25 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Scott McCullagh (3lb) Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

2. Nashwa out to get back on track at Newcastle

The deal with Gosden-trained stars is that they're supposed to turn up at Newcastle on their way to becoming famous, not the other way around. Nashwa is trying it in reverse, making her all-weather debut in the Hoppings Stakes (6.35) on Friday evening, slumming it in Group 3 company and a 1-2 shot as I type. She won the Prix de Diane and the Nassau last summer but got collared in the Opera and never got into it at the Breeders' Cup. So what to make of her disappointing return when fourth of six in a Group 2 at Saint-Cloud? She probably needed it but that's three times in a row she's been beaten favourite. I'd be minded to take her on.

3. Holland bids for more Amo Racing success

Darryll Holland has had a couple of winners for Amo Racing and been rewarded with a couple more of their horses, both of whom make a start for the Newmarket trainer on Friday. Miami Thunder, second in a Dundalk maiden for Adrian Murray in February, goes over a mile (7.10) at Newcastle. Metahorse, twice a winner for Michael Bell last year, has cheekpieces fitted and has the rail draw at Chester (7.25). He obviously could do without blowing the start, like last time.

Miami Thunder 19:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: Darryll Holland

Metahorse 19:25 Chester View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Darryll Holland

