Useful prospects and an influential maiden - Chris Cook's three things to note on Tuesday

1. Lingfield novice looks worth following

There's a couple of useful prospects in near the end of Lingfield's card. pulled nicely clear on his debut at Kempton in November and ought to love the extra furlong. He's a brother to Aunt Pearl, winner of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies' Turf in 2020. He's up against , who ought to have won at Kempton on Halloween but kicked for home a long way out and was then very green in the lead. Trained by the Gosdens, he holds a Derby entry. The hood he wore last time is whipped off and a tongue-tie fitted. Today's race was won last year by Awaal (runner-up in the Lincoln last month) and by Anmaat in 2021 on his way to winning the John Smith's Cup and the Prix Dollar last year.

2. Well-bred colts tackle Newcastle maiden

The Gosdens are also represented in a potentially influential this evening. They run , a newcomer in the Oppenheimer colours who is a Roaring Lion half-brother to four winners, including at Listed level, and is entered in the Edward VII. Up against him is , a Sir Michael Stoute runner from the family of Crystal Ocean and Hillstar. His third at Pontefract last month was just okay but soft ground may not have been helpful and the switch to all-weather is interesting. He's in the Derby.

3. Royal Ascot clues on offer at Newcastle?

Could there be some Queen Mary types among the juvenile fillies who line up half an hour later in at Newcastle? has an interesting profile, being by Soldier's Call out of a half-sister to the top-class sprinters Alpha Delphini and Tangerine Trees. She carries the grey of Clipper Logistics, who won the Queen Mary with Dramatised last year, and is entered in Redcar's Two-Year-Old Trophy at the end of the year. So are some of her rivals, including Archie Watson's and George Boughey's , second on her debut last week. is descended from Time Charter and carries the same colours.

