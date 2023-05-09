Useful prospects and an influential maiden - Chris Cook's three things to note on Tuesday
1. Lingfield novice looks worth following
There's a couple of useful prospects in the mile novice near the end of Lingfield's card. Dragon Icon pulled nicely clear on his debut at Kempton in November and ought to love the extra furlong. He's a brother to Aunt Pearl, winner of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies' Turf in 2020. He's up against Lion Tamer, who ought to have won at Kempton on Halloween but kicked for home a long way out and was then very green in the lead. Trained by the Gosdens, he holds a Derby entry. The hood he wore last time is whipped off and a tongue-tie fitted. Today's race was won last year by Awaal (runner-up in the Lincoln last month) and by Anmaat in 2021 on his way to winning the John Smith's Cup and the Prix Dollar last year.
2. Well-bred colts tackle Newcastle maiden
The Gosdens are also represented in a potentially influential Newcastle maiden this evening. They run Lion's Pride, a newcomer in the Oppenheimer colours who is a Roaring Lion half-brother to four winners, including at Listed level, and is entered in the Edward VII. Up against him is Crystal Mariner, a Sir Michael Stoute runner from the family of Crystal Ocean and Hillstar. His third at Pontefract last month was just okay but soft ground may not have been helpful and the switch to all-weather is interesting. He's in the Derby.
3. Royal Ascot clues on offer at Newcastle?
Could there be some Queen Mary types among the juvenile fillies who line up half an hour later in a 5f maiden race at Newcastle? Mystical Illusion has an interesting profile, being by Soldier's Call out of a half-sister to the top-class sprinters Alpha Delphini and Tangerine Trees. She carries the grey of Clipper Logistics, who won the Queen Mary with Dramatised last year, and is entered in Redcar's Two-Year-Old Trophy at the end of the year. So are some of her rivals, including Archie Watson's Ba'Hoa and George Boughey's Snafiya, second on her debut last week. Out Of Line is descended from Time Charter and carries the same colours.
