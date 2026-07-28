Us punters all addicted to Goodwood heartbreak - half the time we're courting disaster and loving every minute of it

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This is a free sample of The Front Runner , our award-winning newsletter, written today by Chris Cook and available exclusively this morning for .

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Goodwood came up the other day when I was discussing British racecourses with a friend and colleague. He enjoys having a bet at the undulating Sussex venue but there is one aspect of the experience that irks him.

"I always say, if you're having a bet at Goodwood, accept you're going to have some bad luck," he told me. "That's the whole nature of Goodwood. It has to be price-related, if you're betting in handicaps on the round course.

"There's nothing worse than people moaning about how unlucky they were at a place like Goodwood. It drives you mad but it's going to happen again this year, I'll guarantee it."

These comments will turn up in the Racing Post in a couple of weeks as part of a new series, looking at the most important factors that influence us when we're making a selection. I remember nodding along as he made those comments; it seemed exactly right to me at the time. We have to take responsibility for our decisions. Crying in public is hard to respect.

But now that we're actually here, in Glorious week, I find that I don't really agree. Bad luck is looming. At some point in the next few days, it's going to scrag all of us and, when it's my turn, I want the right to yell: "Oh, for Gawd's sake..."

This week is a bit like one of those kids' parties where one of the dads is being a monster and chasing the wee ones round the yard. A couple of the kids creep up behind him and he turns round and makes as if to grab them, while they squeal in horror, absolutely delighted.

Whenever we bet on a big-field race at Goodwood, we're putting ourselves in harm's way. After this many years, we're well aware of the risks. We half want it to go wrong in spectacular fashion, at least once. If you get to the end of the party and the monster hasn't grabbed you, it's a bit disappointing, isn't it?

The stories that get passed round about betting at Goodwood are so often tales of rotten luck and, perverse as it may seem, we want to be part of it. So, when it's our horse that gets trapped against the inside rail for the whole of the length of the straight, of course we complain to everyone who'll listen, because we're joining in. "Look, guys! Oh no, the monster got me...."

Hard luck stories abound in big-field Goodwood handicaps such as the Stewards' Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

Now, I'm wondering whether I need to review my bets for this week, just to check that I'm actually trying to win. Could it be that, without admitting it to myself, I'm picking the horses most likely to run into trouble, because I remember that delicious feeling of being caught up in the drama and I want more of it?

Perhaps you're doing it, too. Are your fancies all hold-up horses, drawn on the inside, Jamie Spencer booked? Look into it. Reflect upon your motivation.

Maybe I'm courting disaster. Even so, I will not feel guilty about venting when I get beat by a rapidly diminishing nose.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not one of those shouty grandstand guys who position themselves on your shoulder and scare you right out of your shoes when they start bellowing in the final furlong: "GO ON, MY COCKER!" That's just rude.

I'll be yelling things at about the same level as everyone else and then, when the gap opens half a second too late, I'll be beating the nearest handrail with my rolled-up Racing Post. You'll be familiar with the sight if you were anywhere near me when Miss Nightfall came up short at Royal Ascot.

Racing, if we care enough, provokes vivid emotion and some of it just has to be expressed. That's why I let out a howl of pain in my otherwise empty kitchen when the Ripon stewards crazily demoted Command The Stars (9-2) last night.

John Mort Green, an Australian punter and teller of tales, used to write about the importance of cheering one home and deplored the reserve of many English racegoers in the 60s. He described how, after a lifetime of stuffing every feeling deep down inside, they would one day turn purple and keel over at Ascot, while muttering: "Well done, Lester..."

So, for the sake of my health, I will be joining in the ritual denunciations of bad luck at Goodwood this week, irrigating the sacred turf with my tears and beseeching the Racing Gods for a change in fortune. I will be wailing on behalf of unlucky horses in the Front Runner and perhaps even adding them to my tracker.

But it's important to recognise these behaviours as partaking in an ancient tradition and not necessarily meaningful in themselves. I put together an "unlucky" horses list at the end of last year's Glorious meeting and they did not fare well in subsequent runs. My tracker horses from the Shergar Cup did a lot better.

Paul Kealy suggests that Goodwood makes horses look like they're travelling better than they are, because they're running downhill. When the time comes to make a move, a lot of those horses don't find as much as seemed likely. If they're in traffic when that moment arrives, we may label them as unlucky when in reality they'd made all the progress they could manage.

Oh well, let's have fun by the seaside, but don't take it too seriously. It's back to real life next week.

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