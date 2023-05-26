Trainer with 50 per cent strike-rate this month saddles 28-1 shot - Chris Cook's three things to note on Friday

You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email , exclusively for .

1. Red-hot trainer saddles one runner

What a time 's been having, six winners in May making this her best month for almost five years – and she's done it with just a dozen runners. It's quite a burst of form for a yard that had 14 winners last year and a double at Brighton on Tuesday suggests it's not over yet.

Perrett sends () to Goodwood, the turf track at which she's had most success, and the three-year-old could step forward in , having been gelded since we last saw him. He's a half-brother to Rebel Territory, who won the Victoria Cup for Perrett recently.

2. Intriguing Watson juvenile

is so speedily bred, you'd say he was born for Archie Watson. He's a brother to The Tin Man, who won three top-class sprints, and a half-brother to Deacon Blues, who won the Sprint on Champions Day before it became a Group 1. Another sibling is Holley Shiftwell, who was well named and is now producing fast horses. Watson has won with seven of his first 12 juvenile runners this year and The Liegeman will surely go well on fast ground in a 5f novice at Bath ().

3. Harrington newcomers catch the eye

Jessica Harrington has a couple of intriguing newcomers on the Curragh's card, starting with in a fillies' maiden over six furlongs (). She's a sister to Persuasive, who ended her career by beating Ribchester in the QEII of 2017, and a half-sister to top-class sprinter Creative Force, so sadly lost at York last week. On jockey bookings, Nelda looks the second-string to the more experienced Danvers Gold this time but she should have a future. An hour later comes , a Footstepsinthesand half-brother to Lucky Vega, winner of the Phoenix Stakes for the same yard in 2020 and a close third in the Guineas. Beyond The Steps has missed the chance to do things like that, being a three-year-old, but () is an inviting place to start.

