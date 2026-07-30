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They've combined once before and won a Group 1 - now Billy Loughnane and Donnacha O'Brien are back together at Goodwood today
This is a sample of The Front Runner, our award-winning newsletter, written today by Chris Cook and available exclusively this morning for Racing Post+ subscribers.
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Here's something for racing's old boys to worry about. Two of racing's hottest young talents are working together today, for just the second time, and it feels like a partnership that could have a very fruitful future.
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Published on inThe Front Runner
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- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day three
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer
- Get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 Galway Festival from the best UK betting sites
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Betfred for day two
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood day two betting offer: get £5 when you bet £10
- The danger of Goodwood - is losing too much fun?
- A vintage King George beckons - but where is the British challenge? Plus Aidan O'Brien's curious race record
- Richard Hughes hopes his exciting filly is from the same mould as super-fast winners of Newbury's big weekend race
- 'You do it for people who would love to do it and can't' - John Hunt goes through pain barrier in 22-mile fundraising march
- It's Coral-Eclipse week - here are my top five most memorable runnings of the great race
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day three
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer
- Get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 Galway Festival from the best UK betting sites
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Betfred for day two
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood day two betting offer: get £5 when you bet £10