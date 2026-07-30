They've combined once before and won a Group 1 - now Billy Loughnane and Donnacha O'Brien are back together at Goodwood today

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This is a sample of The Front Runner , our award-winning newsletter, written today by Chris Cook and available exclusively this morning for .

Subscribers can get more great insight, tips and racing chat from The Front Runner every Monday to Friday. Those who aren't yet signed up for The Front Runner should click here to sign up and start receiving emails immediately – you can also check out our full range of brilliant free and premium newsletters .

Here's something for racing's old boys to worry about. Two of racing's hottest young talents are working together today, for just the second time, and it feels like a partnership that could have a very fruitful future.