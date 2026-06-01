The weekend racing in Britain was weak - we need Saturdays to be better

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I try not to be negative but we must face up to our problems. The racing in Britain over the weekend that's just finished was weak.

It's not just a question of quality, although that was in short supply. It felt like a weekend without an identity.

If a friend, just beginning to show enthusiasm, had asked you on Friday what racing was due the next day, what could you say? I don't think there's any truthful answer that would have got that person excited.

In reality, I think you would probably have made a kind of apology for the programme: "It's a low-key one. We've got the Derby next weekend and Royal Ascot soon after that. These good horses can't run every week."

I might have said something like that. But I'm not really convinced by it. I'm sure racing, taken collectively, can do better and I wish it would, on the weekend before the Derby.

Carlisle: benefited from Haydock's cancellation Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

There are transitional times of year when the occasional slow Saturday is only to be expected, as one group of horses winds down and another begins to gear up. But that's not where we are now.

The number of Flat racers available right now would be huge. Loads of them have had a run or two and are close to peak fitness. Can we not find something interesting for them to do?

While it's true that we have some big events coming up, I fear it may not be wise to let our audience ebb and flow like this. Some of them, disappointed by Weekend A, may find something else to do on Weekend B and will never find out that the action was much stronger.

As far as is possible, we should be trying to retain our audience from one Saturday to the next. It won't always be the Derby, but there should always be a focal event, something to care about if you're becoming a fan. It should be obvious that an effort has been made to capture and reward your attention.

Saturday's main card was supposed to be at Haydock: a good handicap, the Silver Bowl (held over from a previous fixture), plus a Group 3 for fillies (the Pinnacle) and a Listed sprint (the Achilles). It was made more interesting by being moved to Carlisle, which had never had a Group race before.

Beverley had a couple of good two-year-old races. Catterick and Chester were on in the afternoon, Lingfield and Stratford in the evening.

That's plenty for someone like me to get my teeth into, but the sport should not be relying on everyone behaving like me. For people with other interests, people whose commitment is not total, I'm afraid we lost their attention.

Opportunity: a Wathnan winner at Carlisle Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

Was the Saturday before the Derby always like this? No, it was not.

If you go back ten years, to the Saturday before Harzand landed a lot of bets, the Haydock card was stronger. At its centre was the Sandy Lane, newly elevated to Group 2 status and won by Quiet Reflection, her last run before winning the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. Since 2021, the Sandy Lane has been run a week earlier.

The Pinnacle was on that Haydock card and there was also the John of Gaunt, a Group 3 over seven furlongs. This has now been moved to Epsom's Derby Day card and renamed the Tattenham Corner Stakes. It will be the first race on Saturday.

On that 2016 Saturday, there was also an afternoon card at Cartmel, which always adds life and colour to proceedings.

Let's wind back another ten years. It's now a week before Sir Percy's Derby and how surprising to find Ascot's Victoria Cup card taking place. It moved around for a few years before settling in its early May slot. In 2006, it was a useful punting challenge just days before Epsom.

Haydock had the Sandy Lane (only Listed at that time) and the Silver Bowl. Cartmel was there, along with Catterick and Stratford. But there was also a Newmarket card built around the Fairway Stakes, a Listed contest killed off by programme changes in 2023. Back in 2006, it was won by Red Rocks on his way to Breeders' Cup glory.

Newmarket also had the King Charles II Stakes, won in 2006 by Jeremy, en route to landing the Jersey at Royal Ascot. The race has since been folded into the Guineas meeting at the start of May.

Constitution River: star of the weekend ran in France Credit: Scott Burton (racingpost.com/photos)

So the Saturday before the Derby has certainly seen better days. Cards have moved away, races have been moved or expunged, and we end up with what we got on Saturday. It's not a raceday created by design. It's what happens when racecourses and racecourse groups can move the furniture around pretty readily, and there is no presiding voice to say stop.

We need to find our way to a more organised approach to Saturday schedules. To some extent, they need to be curated, to ensure standards are maintained.

Somewhere in racing's background rumbles Project Pace, with its talk of a Group 1 race on each Saturday through the summer. To make it work, the Derby and the Oaks might have to be run on different weekends, the Guineas races would also be split up and midweek races like the Sussex and the Juddmonte International would be shifted to Saturdays. I don't fancy any of that, but it's pleasing to see a realisation that the sport needs to raise its game on some weekends.

Top-class races are fun but there are other ways of creating interest around a fixture. It can be done with a pretty modest set of handicaps, as the Shergar Cup has shown.

The point is to get to each Saturday and feel it has been lovingly assembled for your entertainment. If we don't get that feeling, there's work to be done.

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