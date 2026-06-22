The unlucky losers and underrated winners at Royal Ascot - including a handicap runner with Group 1 potential

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Having been at Royal Ascot for three of the five days last week, the Front Runner’s overriding impression was of the need to watch nearly every race again.

Big fields, tight finishes, horses running on eye-catchingly and the sheer relentless nature of a major race every 35 or 40 minutes all conspired to make much of the action a blur.

My state of confusion was best summed up in the immediate aftermath of the Queen Mary at the start of Wednesday, which I watched from steppings under the Royal Box, a spot much favoured by owners and trainers.

With binoculars narrowing down the field of vision, the red and white of Bahrain-owned Senorita Bonita flashed past with the race seemingly under control, the stealthy progress of Ryan Moore in Magnier blue aboard Victorious passing me by completely.

When the racecourse PA announced that Victorious had prevailed, my brain momentarily confused the name of the winner with the ownership of the second, and I was pretty surprised to see Moore tipping his cap as he returned to the number one spot.

Victorious and Ryan Moore win the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The story illustrates the value of spending a couple of hours reviewing the replays.

So let's run through a few of those whose backers might feel hard done by, as well as identifying a couple of the winners who need marking up after overcoming unpromising situations.

And please, dear readers, do let us know about your hard-luck stories from last week, and whether you’re in a forgiving mood.

Tuesday

Mrair found himself trapped behind a wall of horses until around a furlong and a half out in the Coventry and, while he picked up well enough for Oisin Murphy, he doesn’t look like a colt with push-button acceleration.

Mrair also got tightened up in the final few strides but that might not have cost him much, and it was the lack of a longer timeframe to work into things which looked more telling on his way to eighth place.

By Mehmas out of an Exceed And Excel mare, a step up in trip doesn’t look an obvious move on pedigree.

But if George Scott ended up looking at something like the Vintage at Goodwood over seven, I can see myself getting sucked in.

The other notebook horse from day one is Survie who, like the Wolferton winner Map Of Stars, was obliged to wait out the back.

Map Of Stars: winner of the Wolferton Stakes under James McDonald Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

She wasn’t able to live with Map Of Stars when the taps were turned on but came home strongly in sixth, and hopefully she will have got her confidence back after facing some tough assignments.

Wednesday

After Giavellotto belatedly got Murphy off the mark for the meeting on Saturday, he told ITV that his only hard-luck story of the week had been when Friendly Soul got cannoned into at the start of the Duke of Cambridge Stakes, taking her out of the early exchanges, before running on up the rail to be a never-nearer third.

That counts as a positively charmed run compared to her last effort, given she put her foot down the infamous Haydock hole in May.

Blue Bolt wins the Duke of Cambridge Stakes with Friendly Soul (left) back in third Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

She may not get punted off the boards next time as she didn’t fly home in a way that gets the public really excited, but I’m still going to be wary of taking a short price about her over a mile.

She’s a Prix de l’Opera winner and the Nassau over a mile and a quarter might be a better spot for her than the Falmouth at a mile, although avoiding Blue Bolt might be an even bigger consideration.

Thursday

Whispering Moon has managed to go unbacked by the Front Runner in his two starts at Thirsk and in the Chesham, in which the penny once again dropped late as he finished eighth behind Nola Soul.

But I’ll be following him over the nearest available cliff from now on.

Given how hard he pulled, the winner might easily live in the section on winners who might have been underestimated.

But Whispering Moon is exactly the kind of horse the Chesham is designed to uncover, its conditions restricted to the progeny of stallions who displayed a certain amount of stamina in their racecourse performances.

Richard and Peter Fahey’s son of Sea The Moon (out of an Adlerflug mare) gave a passing impression of putting his hand up to ask Oisin Orr what he was supposed to be doing, he was that green.

Owners John and Barbara Cotton’s gold and purple hoops are more readily associated with jumpers trained by Nicky Henderson and Francois Doumen, while Whispering Moon might be a different proposition once he gets to tackle a mile and above.

Friday

Division had to switch out several lanes to get a run in the Commonwealth Cup and was still only three-quarters of a length down on Venetian Sun at the line.

You wouldn’t describe him as conventionally unlucky but he got closer to the winner than at Haydock and, if they were to meet again on ground as fast as this, Division would not be without a chance of reversing the placings.

Venetian Sun wins the Commonwealth Cup with Division (right) a close third Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Against that, he seems to attract a lot of money whenever he runs, and he’s yet to fully convince he would justify a shortish price in a good race, with quotes of 10-1 about the July Cup not remotely enticing.

Touleen made headlines after the Coronation Stakes because Saffie Osborne chose to speak up about Wayne Lordan carrying her right when she wanted to go left and into the clear.

There seems to me to be a code between jockeys to avoid saying anything in such circumstances – what goes around comes around, or some such – so I can only applaud Osborne for speaking up.

Touleen would get picked on in the school playground given her size, but she was speedy and brave here and will be of massive interest wherever Owen Burrows and the Shadwell team head with her next.

But she was speedy and brave here, and wherever Owen Burrows and the Shadwell team head with her next, she’ll be of massive interest.

The winner Precise was very professional and in no way stole the race, but she now looks ready for a mile and a quarter.

Saturday

Goliath is always going to be something of a Marmite horse because he needs things to go absolutely his way, or he can look pretty ordinary.

He got two out of his three usual prerequisites here in fast ground and a fierce pace to settle behind.

A wide draw meant he had to be launched from much further back than when he won the King George in 2024, but he positively glided into contention before Christophe Soumillon’s toe slipped out of the stirrup.

Soumillon was not sure he would have won, given he still needed to get past Giavellotto and Kalpana.

Giavellotto and Oisin Murphy win the Hardwicke with Goliath (black cap) in third Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

For what it’s worth I think he would have done and, with the future in mind, this was a much better trial for the King George than he ran in the same race two years ago.

Calandagan has looked better than Goliath for most of the last two years, but if Coolmore put some pace in the race next month there might not be too much to choose between Francis Graffard's two stars.

Two winners who need to be marked up

As promised, my pick of the winners who might have even more to give begins with King George V Stakes winner Enceladus , the recipient of a good ride from Ryan Moore to get across from a wide draw when a slow early pace allowed it, and who fought on really strongly to hold off Al Azd and Believed.

Bookmakers offered Irish Derby quotes afterwards, but that will be a huge step up and would mean only a nine-day gap between runs.

But if Joseph O’Brien and the Niarchos team feel Enceladus has Group 1 potential, then his entry in the Grand Prix de Paris might start winking at them quite persistently.

Albany winner Libertango was also more impressive than might have met the eye on first viewing, coming from a low draw before the jockeys had started to shun the standside rail on Friday, and suffering a couple of bumps before surging past the highly regarded Sun Goddess.

Libertango gets up to land the Albany Stakes from Sun Goddess Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Coolmore will have plenty of later-maturing two-year-olds to throw in Libertango’s way as the season progresses, but she has the look of a filly who could take George Boughey and owner Vefa Ibrahim Araci deep into the season.

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