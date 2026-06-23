The top talent who's kicked clear in the apprentice title race and counts his father and brother as weighing room colleagues

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This is a free sample of The Front Runner , our award-winning newsletter, written today by Chris Cook and available exclusively for .

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It's about this time of year that the Front Runner likes to have a bet on the apprentice jockeys' title race. I wouldn't claim any history of success in this area but it's a way of getting focused on the young riders coming into the game.

I'd quite fancy my chances of picking the winner this time but it doesn't look like anyone wants to offer me odds. Jack Callan has bolted into a clear lead and the chasing pack is not really threatening.

"It's been a good start," the 19-year-old acknowledged yesterday. "But there's a long way to go yet."

So there is, more than three months. But Callan took his winner's tally to 21 at Brighton last night, a figure that most of his rivals will take ages to reach, if they get there at all.

Jack Nicholls looks like his most serious rival, on 14 after a winner at Catterick yesterday. That was a third success in the past fortnight for Nicholls. Callan has managed twice as many in that time and is pulling ahead, with the support of various Newmarket trainers.

Indeed, he's currently in the top ten of all jockeys for this Flat racing championship season so far, between Tom Marquand and Rob Hornby in the standings. Don't count on him being aware of that, however – he's trying not to look at the jockeys' table.

"I just want to get my head down and focus. If it happens, it happens."

As you may be aware, Jack is a son of Neil Callan, who was champion apprentice back in 1999, finishing with a total of 41 wins that put him just behind Gary Stevens in the table of all jockeys that year. The family is really doing its bit to populate the weighing room because Callan Sr is still going at the age of 47 and now we also have 17-year-old Henry Callan doing a grand job as an amateur, with nine wins from 18 rides this year.

Neil Callan: Group 1-winning jockey won the apprentice title in 1999 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Jack is busy enough that riding against his father has become a regular event. Both had good books of rides for a recent Windsor meeting at which their natural competitiveness took over.

"He beat me on one and I beat him on three," recalls the son. "That was a good bit of fun. He gets a buzz out of beating me but he wants to see me do well.

"He's the first person I ring after every ride, no matter what happens. He always gives me a nice, honest answer."

Callan is apprenticed to George Boughey, who spent several excellent seasons at Saffron House Stables in Newmarket. Coincidentally, this was also the base for Callan's great-grandfather, David Ringer, when he was training horses up until the 1980s.

Jack Callan aboard Bow Echo at George Boughey's stables Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

In the circumstances, it will be understood that young Jack only ever had one potential career in mind. "I didn't really have a Plan B, to be fair. My parents and George encouraged me to do my A levels, just to have that as a back-up, but I never really thought about anything else.

"In the end, I wasn't really doing that much school work because I was riding at the same time. I was able to pass and I was doing some pretty tough subjects, so it was good."

His real education was in racing. It's such an advantage for a young jockey to have grown up in a racing family, constantly imbibing knowledge of the sport without even realising it's happening.

Callan was five when the family relocated to Hong Kong, where his father rode for the best part of a decade. "We lived in Sha Tin, at the racecourse. And we used to go to Happy Valley for all the track-work mornings and all the trials they have up there."

Jack Callan: "In the end, I wasn't really doing that much school work because I was riding at the same time" Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

He broadened his experience at the end of last year, travelling to Australia for rides over the winter and faring well. "It was great, I was extremely lucky. I was only allowed to ride at the Metro tracks, which made it pretty difficult. But I learned a lot and really enjoyed myself."

Callan's win at Brighton last night came on a 1-2 shot from Boughey's yard, the sort of opportunity that most apprentices can only dream of. Mind you, it may not have been as straightforward as all that, from the way the winning filly swished her tail in the final furlong.

Presumably, Boughey could supply plenty of fancied runners if the apprentice battle happened to be close-fought in October. Callan is in great shape.

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