The Newmarket trainer bidding for a Guineas-Oaks double - in Italy

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It's last chance saloon this weekend for prospective Epsom contenders as the British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes and the Fitzdares Height Of Fashion Stakes take place at Goodwood on Saturday.

Being placed just two weeks before Epsom in the calendar and with so many other trials to choose from, it's understandable why it’s been a long time since a Cocked Hat winner made a real impression in the Derby, although some smart winners have passed through in that time, most notably Dubai Millennium.

The Gosdens’ Saxon Street, 20-1 for the Derby, will look to become the first horse since Troy in 1979 to win both races, but you don’t have to go nearly as far back to find the most recent winner of the Height Of Fashion-Oaks double.

Seeing Ed Dunlop with an entry and live chance at Goodwood automatically sets the mind back to Snow Fairy. The brilliant filly belied odds of 12-1 with a dominant performance at Goodwood in May of 2010 before going on to claim an Oaks-Irish Oaks double within the next two months. Four more Group 1s across Japan, Hong Kong and Ireland followed, as well as a host of placed efforts in some of the sport’s most prestigious prizes.

Snow Fairy: Oaks winner for Ed Dunlop Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Any attempt to compare his 2026 Goodwood contender Just Call Me Angel to the esteemed former resident of Gainsborough Stables draws a polite laugh – "Not at this stage!" – and although Epsom is not on the cards this year, Dunlop is still targeting a Classic double – in Italy.

It went quite under the radar that Just Call Me Angel won the Italian 1,000 Guineas under Jason Hart on May 1, the same day Newmarket’s Guineas festival was kicking off. Now Dunlop is targeting a return for the Italian Oaks back at San Siro on June 21 as he bids to become the first English trainer to win the race since Michael Jarvis in 2007.

But first he needs an important question answered at Goodwood.

“This is very much a mission to see whether she stays further than a mile and then we can potentially go for the Italian Oaks," Dunlop said. "It all depends how she goes on Saturday. On the damside she’s bred to go further than a mile but then she’s by Dark Angel so hopefully we can find out more at Goodwood.

Just Call Me Angel: runs at Goodwood this weekend Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

“She won the top two-year-old race in Italy last year [the Group 2 Premio Dormello] and we thought it would be a good idea to go again for their Guineas. The ground was very fast but she didn’t seem to mind it, even being a Dark Angel, and it was a great day.”

That victory does mean she will be saddled with a 5lb penalty when she takes on a maximum of ten rivals on Saturday, potentially including William Haggas’s Earth Shot, Inis Mor for David Menuisier and the Ralph Beckett-trained On Message, who all hold Oaks entries for Epsom.

“I’m very aware there are some high-quality fillies in here not carrying a penalty," added Dunlop, "but she’s an Italian Classic winner, she’s done very well and earned a significant amount of prize-money. It’s all down to her owner-breeder Mrs [Gaynor] Rupert [of Cayton Park Stud]. This will tell us what we need to know with regards to trip and we’re keen to pursue that angle for now.”

Ed Dunlop: "She’s an Italian Classic winner, she’s done very well and earned a significant amount of prize-money" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It is a plan typical of the enterprising trainer's method of placing his horses. Dunlop is never afraid to rack up the air miles, although he did enjoy a notable double much closer to home last Saturday when he won with his only two runners on the card at Newmarket.

Royal Ascot entries for the Wokingham and Royal Hunt Cup were made yesterday and options were handed to Superposition (Wokingham and Royal Hunt Cup) and Sterling Knight (Royal Hunt Cup) after their victories on the Rowley Mile, but both may have slightly different plans.

“Superposition is borderline to get into those races but we will be looking at the Buckingham Palace Stakes," Dunlop said. "That’s the obvious race for him. Sterling Knight will probably go to Epsom for the 0-100 mile handicap on Oaks day but we’re covering bases by putting him in there at Ascot."

Superposition with jockey Jack Callan and lad Steve Nicholson after winning at Newmarket Credit: David Milnes

Their stablemate Skukuza , a narrow second in the Britannia in 2024 and a big fancy for the Royal Hunt Cup last year before being pulled out because of the quick ground, is on the comeback trail and is not certain to take up his entry again in the same race.

Dunlop said: “He had a bit of a winter campaign that didn’t go how we wanted it to so he was put in a field and is just coming back now. He has the option of the Diomed Stakes at Epsom and various races at Ascot but he’ll tell us when he’s coming back."

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