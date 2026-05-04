The ante-post Derby market looks quite enticing - so what does Chris Cook make of the leading contenders?

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Wow, what a performance by Bow Echo on Saturday. I did not see that coming from his juvenile form but if it's more than 10 lengths back to the third in a 2,000 Guineas, you have to accept that the winner may be an exceptional talent.

As a Gstaad fan, I was impressed with his effort. He broke alertly, didn't over-race and saw out the trip. He delivered a personal best, good enough to win some other Guineas, and yet he was well held. I couldn't believe what I was seeing when Bow Echo swept past.

The winner improved 16lb on his previous run, according to Racing Post Ratings. Well done if you saw that coming.

Now, attention switches to the Epsom Classics, for which we have trials coming up this week at Chester, Lingfield, Naas and Leopardstown. The Betfred Derby market looks quite enticing, with no standout talent having presented themselves.

Pierre Bonnard was favourite, then ran disappointingly in the Ballysax. Now it's Benvenuto Cellini but there are a few others waiting in the wings if he should stumble. Aidan O'Brien has the first four in the betting and it's 20-1 bar everything else.

Here's a quick canter through the obvious contenders, but it would be little surprise if the eventual winner came from those at bigger prices. The Derby picture has some serious developing to do over the next fortnight.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien

Odds 6-1f

This bonny chestnut stretched out kindly to win a Group 2 on Irish Champions Weekend by five lengths. Started favourite for Doncaster's Futurity after that but faded into third, probably not enjoying the heavy going. Already odds-on with some firms for the Chester Vase on Wednesday, when good going seems likely. Easy to like.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien

Odds 8-1

"Very chilled and relaxed" is how O'Brien describes this colt, which explains why he takes so long to do anything. Has a big engine, which eventually wore down the others in the Zetland and a French Group 1 over 1m2f last year. Never got going in the Ballysax, finishing seventh of nine, and hard to enthuse about after that, but the market is keeping its faith. Might want a test of stamina, so quick ground at Epsom would be a concern.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien

Odds 10-1

Kept on pleasingly to win the Futurity on heavy going in October. Skipped the Craven Stakes last month because the ground was drying out and reappears instead at Chantilly today, where he should get some cut. O'Brien has suggested the French Derby as a possible target for him, which seems a pity, as his form claims are probably the strongest in the field right now.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien

Odds 14-1

Wore down rivals to win a Leopardstown Group 3 in September, then did it again in the Ballysax last month, when Pierre Bonnard was six lengths behind. Has done nothing wrong but seems likely to fall short in the best company.

Aidan O'Brien: has the top four in the ante-post Derby betting Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Trainer William Haggas

Odds 20-1

Sizeable-looking horse battled to Newmarket maiden win in September, then followed up in a Newbury novice last month. The first six were covered by just a length and a half at Newbury and the runner-up has since been second in a Listed race, so the form is some way short of what is necessary. Will have more to offer at 1m4f or further.

Trainers John and Thady Gosden

Odds 20-1

An impressive physical presence, he was sent off at evens for his debut last month in a Newbury maiden and stretched out nicely to pull four and a half lengths clear. The King Edward VII at Royal Ascot was mentioned but now he's in the Chester Vase on Wednesday and just 3-1 to shock Benvenuto Cellini. Not entered in the Derby, so would need to be supplemented.

Trainer William Haggas

Odds 25-1

Stretched out enthusiastically to win the Feilden on his reappearance last month, despite being allowed to start at 14-1. Runner-up was disappointing next time. Morshdi will get his chance to prove he belongs at Epsom when he tackles the Dee Stakes at Chester on Thursday.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien

Odds 20-1

Made all to beat four rivals in the Futurity at the Curragh but not seen since that August success and yet to race beyond 7f. Pedigree allows some concern about his chance of staying 1m4f. Likely to start favourite for the Dee Stakes on Thursday.

Saxon Street: gained course experience when winning the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom last week Credit: Getty Images

Trainers John and Thady Gosden

Odds 25-1

Was still learning on the job when landing the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom last week, only his second start. He was hanging down the camber in the closing stages but still managed to pull two and a half lengths clear. The Epsom trial has not usually been a strong guide but Saxon Street has more to offer and looks a likely stayer at 1m4f. Currently a 12-1 shot for the Dante.

Trainer Charlie Johnston

Odds 33-1

"All roads lead to Epsom," said the trainer after this colt won the Listed Newmarket Stakes on Friday despite odds of 16-1. An expensive, nicely bred Amo purchase, he won his first two before getting outpaced in the Royal Lodge. Stepping up to 1m2f on Friday seemed to help and he'd have good prospects of staying 1m4f. Trainer had the 50-1 Derby runner-up last year.

Trainer Karl Burke

Odds 66-1

Made a winning debut over a mile at Doncaster in October, when he seemed on his way to hacking up before running very green in the final 100 yards, almost pulling himself up. May get his chance to show us how much he's grown up in Thursday's Dee Stakes.

Verdict

It looks a wide-open race but I find myself much more convinced about the claims of Benvenuto Cellini than others at the head of the market. Maybe we've finally found the right favourite.

For those interested in a pot-shot, an each-way play on Ancient Egypt could be the way to go. The Derby is his target and he'll stay, making 33-1 quite appealing.

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