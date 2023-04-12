Smart filly makes her long-awaited comeback - Chris Cook's two things to note on Wednesday

You can read Chris Cook's things to note and much more in our morning email , exclusively for .

1. Derby entrant runs at Nottingham

Another spring day, another Derby entrant from the Gosden yard makes his seasonal reappearance. Following Slipofthepen (a Kempton winner on Monday who is apparently going to be a miler), we have at Nottingham. He was green and in need of the run when beaten a length into third at Newbury in October, his only run so far. A half-brother to the Group 1-winning mare Journey, he's a general 50-1 shot for the Epsom Classic. was won by King Of Change on his way to being runner-up in the Guineas and eventually winning the QEII.

Torito 13:50 Nottingham View Racecard

2. Smart filly returns to the track

A year and a half has gone by since the only time we saw , a hugely promising juvenile filly at that time when she beat 11 rivals by daylight at Kempton. "She should have little trouble defying a penalty before going onto bigger things," our analyst wrote. Andrew Balding's filly finally gets her chance to defy that penalty , though she faces two unbeaten rivals in this small field. She's a half-sister to Nando Parrado, a 150-1 winner of the Coventry in the summer of Covid.

Orzo 18:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard

