Smart filly makes her long-awaited comeback - Chris Cook's two things to note on Wednesday
You can read Chris Cook's things to note and much more in our morning email The Front Runner, exclusively for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers.
Subscribers can get more great insight, tips and racing chat from The Front Runner every Monday to Friday. Those who aren't yet signed up for The Front Runner should click here to sign up and start receiving emails immediately!
Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to get 50% off for three months!
1. Derby entrant runs at Nottingham
Another spring day, another Derby entrant from the Gosden yard makes his seasonal reappearance. Following Slipofthepen (a Kempton winner on Monday who is apparently going to be a miler), we have Torito at Nottingham. He was green and in need of the run when beaten a length into third at Newbury in October, his only run so far. A half-brother to the Group 1-winning mare Journey, he's a general 50-1 shot for the Epsom Classic. Today's race was won by King Of Change on his way to being runner-up in the Guineas and eventually winning the QEII.
2. Smart filly returns to the track
A year and a half has gone by since the only time we saw Orzo, a hugely promising juvenile filly at that time when she beat 11 rivals by daylight at Kempton. "She should have little trouble defying a penalty before going onto bigger things," our analyst wrote. Andrew Balding's filly finally gets her chance to defy that penalty back at Kempton, though she faces two unbeaten rivals in this small field. She's a half-sister to Nando Parrado, a 150-1 winner of the Coventry in the summer of Covid.
Read these next:
Aintree Bowl contenders: assessing the stellar field for Thursday’s big race
Trainer left 'shocked and flabbergasted' after heavily backed runner is prevented from competing at Exeter
Get set for Aintree! Subscribe to Members' Club Ultimate Monthly now with 50% off for three months
The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.