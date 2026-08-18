Rain can't come quickly enough for Britain's jumps tracks - they are parched

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This is a sample of The Front Runner , our award-winning newsletter, written today by Chris Cook and available exclusively this morning for .

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I don't want you to think there's nothing going on in my life, but it is pretty exciting that we might get actual rain here tonight - perhaps as much as 5mm! Absence makes the heart grow fonder and so it is with rain, which disappeared from our lives about three months ago but now seems to be creeping back in, balm to the gardeners.



It can't come quickly enough for Britain's jumps tracks, especially those in the south. They are parched, like all the other formerly green spaces, currently the colour of straw.



October, the start of the core jumps season, is just six weeks away. How much rain do we need to turn those tracks good to soft?



"We want September to be a wash-out," says Jason Loosemore, clerk of the course at Exeter. "We want it to be horrendous, really horrible."



Can I ask you to cheer for constant downpours next month? It might run counter to your every instinct but, if you're a fan of jump racing and you want some quality action this autumn, you need to join me and Jason in our rain dance.



Exeter has been baking since about Derby weekend, with temperatures up to 35C. "The grass has gone into a dormant state," Loosemore tells the Front Runner.



"It's not dead, it looks dead. We all know that grass is a very resilient plant and it will come back. How quick the ground changes is in the lap of the Gods.



"We are concerned. But I'm trying to take some positives; the days are drawing in a bit, it's a bit chillier overnight and there's a bit of rain about. But we do want the weather to go downhill."

The parched scene at Newbury at the weekend Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos) Last October was a challenging time for jumps tracks. Exeter's first fixture was abandoned because the going was still too quick, while the second became an all-hurdles card on good to firm going, with the feature Best Mate Chase abandoned. It was a lot to lose, but the fear is that staff and racegoers might have to put up with similar frustrations in a couple of months.



Proving that there is no justice, Exeter was then subjected to Biblical quantities of rain. Its pre-Christmas fixture had to be abandoned after five races as the course became waterlogged. Then all that water froze and ended hopes of staging the New Year's Day fixture. What a rotten run of luck.



Or maybe it's not a question of luck - this may simply be the way things are now, one extreme of weather eventually giving way to another. If so, racing must adapt.



Exeter doesn't have many tools at its disposal. "We're not in a position to put any water on," says Loosemore, "but that could change.



"We haven't got any water in our pond at the moment and it's all fed from the air. If it were to properly rain, we'd have a little bit we could tinker with and improve it. But it's limited.



"Even those with pretty robust watering systems, they're all going to be looking to the skies for help. Trying to water a track from hard to a safe surface with irrigation alone would be very, very difficult."



I ask him if it's still realistic to expect quality jump racing to be staged in October. Maybe the great game needs to start a bit later in the year.



"You can hear from the angst in my voice, it's going to be problematic in October. If the weather pattern is going to be as it has been this year and last, then October is a very challenging month.



"It's going to be for courses to consider if that is the right time to start." But, if the core season is delayed, that leads to another problem: "You condense a busy winter campaign even further."



Exeter's first fixture is on 15 October, some 58 days away. At Wincanton, they don't start until ten days later, so that affords them a little more breathing room.



"We've also got the reservoir," says Wincanton's clerk, Tom Ryall. "Although it's only a small one, we could water leading up to a fixture.



"We don't have the capability or the water capacity to water this early. We need rain, probably sooner rather than later. And we could do with above average rainfall in September and probably into the start of October."

Wincanton: after some help from the weather gods Credit: Edward Whitaker Wincanton used to have an earlier raceday, just before October's midpoint, but it almost always took place on a dry surface and executives decided to give up on it a couple of years ago.



"That gives us a bit more wiggle room, a bit more lead time," Ryall says. But it's just as well. "We need a bit of help from the weather Gods to get the first one on this year."

Pointing to lower temperatures and the chance of rain, he continues: "There is hope in the forecast. We've got time. We just need to keep our fingers crossed."



For the longer term, discussions are evidently taking place about expanding the track's reservoir. "We're always looking at our fixture list and looking at ways we can accommodate change in the weather patterns. If we had greater irrigation capabilities, we might not be as vulnerable as we are. So that conversation's going on in the background.



"Obviously, it's an expensive project. It might be one we have to seriously consider."

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