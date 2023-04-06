Potential stars and in-form trainers - Lewis Porteous' three things to note on Wednesday

You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email , exclusively for .

1. Can Sweet William get off the mark?

It was good to see 2021 St Leger winner Hurricane Lane feature among the Coronation Cup entries this week and his half-brother by Sea The Stars named is arguably the best bred horse running in Britain and Ireland today. A Normandie Stud homebred, Sweet William represents John and Thady Gosden and looks to make it third time lucky in the 1m3f novice stakes at Southwell (), having finished runner-up at Kempton and Ascot last season. He faces the well-named Saint George, by Roaring Lion out of Lady Dragon, for Qatar Racing and newcomer Allo Al Khawaneej, who is a half-brother to Delegator, beaten only by Sea The Stars in the 2009 2,000 Guineas.

Sweet William 18:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard

2. In-form Ben Haslam out for more

There's been no stopping Ben Haslam over the last fortnight, with the Middleham trainer sending out five winners from his last 12 runners at a sensational 42 per cent strike-rate. Haslam has just the one runner today when veteran steps out in the 2m½f handicap at Southwell this evening (). A stalwart of the Nick Gifford yard, Didtheyleaveuoutto is still settling into life in Middleham based on his first two runs for his new yard, making little impact on the Flat and over hurdles. The repercussion of that is his Flat rating has slipped to one pound below his last winning mark on the level and Paul Mulrennan is booked for the ride tonight.

Didtheyleaveuoutto 20:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard

3. Can a penalty stop last-time-out winner Boatsy?

It's no huge shock to see back in action at Chelmsford today () just five days after bolting up over course and distance. A strong galloper, he looked in rude health last week, powering five lengths clear of his closest rival and trainer Ivan Furtado runs him again under a 5lb penalty. Boasty looks weighted up to his best now but I wonder if Marco Ghiani, riding him for the first time last week, might have had something to do with that easy win. Ghiani is back in the saddle today, which is good news for supporters, and a similarly positive ride against some in-and-out rivals is anticipated.

Boasty 16:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard

