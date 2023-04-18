Newmarket opener holds clues for future stardom - Chris Cook's three things to note on Tuesday

You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email , exclusively for .

1. Notebooks at the ready for an informative opener

If you're wondering where the Free Handicap has got to, having been run on the equivalent day at Newmarket last year, it's one of the races zapped by the BHA in the hope of improving competition levels among those that remain. In fairness, it would be a long time since the Free Handicap produced an authentic star. The on today's card is one to watch in that respect. It was won in 2017 by Beat The Bank, who went on to score five times at Group 2 level and was beaten a neck in the Queen Anne. Mutasaabeq, the 2021 winner, won the Joel Stakes last year and was just pipped in Ascot's Summer Mile. Today's entrants include , a Shamardal half-brother to Farhh with a Guineas entry.

2. €350,000 breeze-up buy heads to Lingfield

is an interesting newcomer in , representing the Crisford yard which has been damaging the crossbar lately. His price increased impressively from a yearling sale in September 2021 (€92,000) to a breeze-up the following May (€350,000). Perhaps connections were hoping to see him last year when they handed over quite such a sum but in fairness he has a reasonably robust pedigree, by Sea The Moon out of a Medicean mare. His dam raced in Germany and his siblings include Enjoy Vijay, runner-up in the German Derby of 2017. He is also a half-brother to Ecco, sixth in the 2019 Triumph Hurdle. He'll need further than today's mile but it does look a winnable race.

3. Sweet on Sugaree for Gowran maiden

While we're looking for future stars, keep an eye on the card at Gowran, where has attracted 13 runners. They include the grey , from the stable of Joseph O'Brien, who has given her an entry in the Irish Oaks. By Camelot, she's out of Pakora, who was a tasty winner of a Listed novice hurdle at the Galway festival of 2018 for Willie Mullins.

