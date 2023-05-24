Justice awaits Our Scholar at Warwick - Chris Cook's three things to note on Wednesday

You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email , exclusively for .

1. Justice awaits Our Scholar at Warwick

I'd have been frothing with indignation if I'd backed at Worcester a fortnight ago, when the eventual winner interfered with him about three different times up the straight and another horse also wandered across his line. Pulled to the outside, the four-year-old rocketed home and failed by a neck, looking like the unluckiest horse you ever saw. It would only be justice if Jack Jones's runner could break his hurdles duck in . He'll be a short price, though, because we all saw what happened.

2. He ain't heavy, he's Hello Youmzain's brother

Remember Hello Youmzain, winner of the Haydock Sprint Cup and Ascot's Diamond Jubilee in consecutive years? He's got a younger brother making his debut in . is also trained by Kevin Ryan and carries the colours of Jaber Abdullah. Hello Youmzain isn't his only talented sibling; two others also won first time out and Saglawy became a Graded-winning hurdler. But today's race also features from the Archie Watson yard, who cost 120,000gns and is well entered-up.

3. Cobden and Saint Calvados in handicap company

is a big name for a jumps race at the end of May. He got within a neck of winning the Ryanair a few years ago and he's also been placed in the Tingle Creek and the King George. He's come down the ratings to 149 now, having been 167 at his peak, and takes on five rivals in . Harry Cobden, who went close on him at the Scottish National meeting, takes the ride again.

