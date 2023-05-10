It's worth keeping an eye on Hugo Palmer at Chester - Chris Cook's three things to note on Wednesday

You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email , exclusively for .

Subscribers can get more great insight, tips and racing chat from The Front Runner every Monday to Friday. Those who aren't yet signed up for The Front Runner should to sign up and start receiving emails immediately!

Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? to get 50% off for three months!

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

1. Keep an eye on Hugo Palmer at Chester

On , it seems worthwhile to remind you that runners will be worth a second look at this fixture. He saddled just three winners at the circular track during his 11 seasons based in Newmarket but naturally the place became much more important to him when he moved to a Cheshire base early last spring. Chester was easily his best track last year, with nine winners from 28 runners, and this time he's had a whole winter to sort out his contenders for this particularly important week. He runs two in the , handicap debutant Macho Mania in and then has three runners in , albeit Roman Dragon is drawn widest of all in 14.

2. Michael Blake in fine form

Trowbridge trainer doesn't get that many mentions in the press, so it simply has to be pointed out that he's had three winners from his four runners over the past fortnight. And don't imagine this was a case of some well-handicapped youngster nicking three quick prizes before the assessor drops a rock on him - Mr Zee, Under The Twilight and Eagle Court all won handicaps against an average of ten rivals, at odds ranging from 3-1 to 18-1. Those winners were on the Flat, whereas Blake's runner today is in but , the horse in question, has been running on the Flat since January so I'd say it's legitimate to hope he's in peak condition along with his stablemates. He takes on some useful rivals but is only 1lb higher than when scoring at Newton Abbot last summer.

3. Benbatl's sister one to note at Kempton

At first glance, at Kempton tonight looks pretty low-level stuff, to the extent that Fergal O'Brien is trying to nick it with a hurdler. But is a potentially significant runner, Roger Varian having entered the four-year-old in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot next month. She was having just her second start when coming nicely clear of eight rivals at Chelmsford in October. The potential is easy to see in her pedigree; she's a sister to Benbatl, who won £5.9m and chased home Winx in a Cox Plate. By Dubawi, she's out of Nahrain, trained by Varian to win top-class prizes in France and the US more than a decade ago.



Read these next:

is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.