It's Coral-Eclipse week - here are my top five most memorable runnings of the great race

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It's Coral-Eclipse week, a time when we have a quality race to look forward to but also lots of great memories. Sure, not every Eclipse is a banger - the ones won by Hawk Wing and Daylami were sadly lacking in depth - but many have been among the best races we've ever seen in Britain.

Below is my list of the five most memorable Eclipses, updated a bit since I tried something similar 16 years ago. There have been some hard decisions to make, like leaving out Pilsudski's year, when Bosra Sham got boxed in against just four rivals.

Roaring Lion turned around the Guineas form in a memorable finish. Golden Horn and Sea The Stars were standout talents. Ghaiyyath gave Enable her first defeat in Britain for three years. None of these made the cut.

Mtoto 1987

There has to be an 80s Eclipse on the list and it has to be this one.

It seemed there was a star name winning this race every year in that decade, horses who are still remembered, like Dancing Brave, Pebbles, Sadler's Wells and Nashwan.

Mtoto became the first dual winner for 60 years, overcoming stiff opposition both times. In 1987, he was a 6-1 shot, despite having just won the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Mtoto wins the 1987 Eclipse ahead of Reference Point Credit: Gerry and Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Reference Point was widely expected to do the job, having made almost all the running in the Derby. He went off at such a strong pace that Triptych's pacemaker could never get past him.

I suppose the idea was to make it as much a test of stamina as possible but Reference Point looked rather a sitting duck when Mtoto moved classily into contention. It did turn into a fair battle, though.

Triptych, alas, didn't get much of a ride and was edging closer at the line, her rider having been motionless with 300 yards to go. A really tough and popular mare, she should have had more of a say in this finish.

Vadeni 2022

A close finish and a bit of madness from Christophe Soumillon make this race an attractive and topical choice for the list. Vadeni had just been a classy and decisive winner of the French Derby but the market preferred Bay Bridge, who had just been the beaten-favourite in the Prince of Wales.

As it turned out, this was the one time all season when Bay Bridge didn't run his race. Maybe he raced too close to the pace; the six runners finished in the reverse of their order at the turn for home.

Christophe Soumillon celebrates Vadeni's win Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Vadeni thrilled his backers by quickening past Native Trail as soon as Soumi pulled him out from behind. Mishriff made a late charge but was never quite getting there.

Then the madness, as Soumi took a hand off a rein to celebrate, allowing Vadeni to squeeze up Native Trail and Lord North after the line. The jockey got a 12-day suspension, reduced to eight on appeal. He said: "This race wasn't won by a French horse for 60 years and probably I over-celebrated the moment. My kids were there and there was a lot of emotion for me."

Notnowcato 2007

You know who's not a prey to emotion? Ryan Moore, who conjured a memorable victory from this 7-1 shot, at the expense of the Derby winner, Authorized (4-7).

The ground, officially good to soft, was drying out in the sun. But on the previous day it had been a successful tactic for runners to tack over to the stands' side in the straight and Moore, having made a thorough inspection on Eclipse morning, decided it was still the right thing to do.

Ryan Moore and Notnowcato in splendid isolation at Sandown Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

So over he came - but stealthily, so as not to bring the others with him. Authorized and George Washington stayed over there, biffing each other, while Moore switched across and then rode for all he was worth, doubtless aware of the risk of looking daft if this proved a bad decision.

But his judgement was vindicated and they won by a length and a half. When Notnowcato met Authorized at York the next month, that form was emphatically turned around.

Ulysses 2017

I really enjoyed the coolness of Jim Crowley's ride here, settling Ulysses (8-1) out the back of the nine runners and allowing him to coast forwards from the two pole. If you were watching the leaders battling away, the chestnut snuck up on your awareness.

It wasn't until he was alongside Barney Roy and about to take the lead that Crowley asked for everything. It seemed sure to be a winning move, but the Godolphin horse rallied and rallied and was charging again as they reached the line.

Ulysses holds off Barney Roy Credit: Alan Crowhurst (racingpost.com/photos)

For Crowley, this was a sweet moment, as he'd recently lost the ride on Eminent (4-1), who finished fifth. Aidan O'Brien's Cliffs Of Moher, sent off favourite after running second in the Derby, suffered chance-ending interference from his own pacemaker.

Still the greatest Eclipse of modern times, here's a race whose appeal never fades. Giant's Causeway forged his reputation as the Iron Horse by going to the front at the top of the straight and turning away two really significant challengers: first Sakhee, then Kalanisi.

Sakhee, who dropped to fourth, would go on to win the following year's Arc by six lengths and fail by just a nose in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Kalanisi, after another narrow defeat by Giant's Causeway at York, would beat Montjeu in the Champion Stakes and win the Breeders' Cup Turf.

George Duffield and Giants Causeway after their Sandown success Credit: Gerry Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

The race's strength in depth was amazing. Fantastic Light, a fairly tame fifth that day, won the Hong Kong Cup that December and a year later turned over Galileo in the Irish Champion Stakes.

This was a great race and a great performance, and it's still as watchable as it ever was.

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