In-form trainer bids to continue 9-1, 8-1 and 8-1 winning streak with 33-1 outsider - Chris Cook's three things to note on Friday

1. Vision a clear selection to follow up at Market Rasen

James Owen might be an unfamiliar name to many but punters need to take careful note of his runners right now. Based in Newmarket, his background is in Arabian racing, in which sphere he has been the British champion five times, and he also runs a pre-training service. He took out a licence in December but didn't win until the first day of the new season in May. Since then, he's been flying along, with five winners from 15 runners. He saddles Vision Of Hope in a Market Rasen handicap hurdle today, the four-year-old filly carrying a 7lb penalty for her Huntingdon success last week. She prevailed by less than a length but her progress for Owen has been strong enough to make her the most likely winner if she has a bit more to give.

2. Morris to maintain his hot streak with Heart Of Soul?

As was mentioned in our tips section on Wednesday, Patrick Morris is suddenly in excellent form. Winless from October (albeit his losing run amounted to fewer than 30 runners), he has won with all three of his most recent runners, all in handicaps at 9-1, 8-1 and 8-1. Can he keep the run going with his only representative today? Heart Of Soul lines up in a winnable-looking handicap for amateur riders at Haydock. The problem would be that he was well held just 13 days ago, showing no benefit from the fact that his yard was coming into form. But he ran fairly well until stamina became an issue and is now back down to 1m3½f. That was just his second outing of the year and also his second since joining Morris. If he's sharper for it, he'd be dangerous here.

3. Supreme Novices' Hurdle seventh contests Belmont Gold Cup

US trainers have had trouble keeping the Belmont Gold Cup at home, European raiders carrying off the last five runnings. That includes a victory for William Haggas with the Queen's Call To Mind, while Loft scored emphatically for Germany last year. But there's just two visiting runners this time and one, Siskany, comes from the yard of Charlie Appleby, which is going through a slow patch. Siskany himself ran below form when last seen in the Yorkshire Cup. So our hopes appear to rest, gawd help us, with High Definition , whose most recent Flat success was the Beresford of 2020, which made him winter favourite for the Derby. You might recall him as the beaten favourite in the Dante, the Irish Derby, the Great Voltigeur, the Alleged and the Mooresbridge. He's been a useful hurdler so far and even won at Leopardstown on Boxing Day, the only occasion when I'd decided it was a good idea to lay him. Can he get back to winning ways under Jose Ortiz tonight?

