In-form Chris Gordon and a 2,000 Guineas entry - Chris Cook's three things to note on Tuesday

1. Well-fancied maiden heads to Thirsk

It's a big day for Graham Budd, who organises auctions of sporting memorabilia and occasionally talks to the Front Runner. His has the second start of her life in and the available odds suggest she is well fancied. When we spoke in February, Budd said: "We ran her just the once at Haydock at the backend and she finished second, which is really encouraging, behind quite an expensive Lope De Vega from Ralph Beckett's yard. She likes a bit of cut in the ground, so she's been working already and she's going to be racing early doors in April. She's got a really good sprint pedigree."

Gemini Star 14:45 Thirsk View Racecard

2. Chris Gordon bids to continue fine form

There's still a month left in the best season has ever had, with 47 winners now in the bag at a 24 per cent strike-rate. Two winners from his last seven runners shows that the Hampshire yard continues in good form and their is worth a look as he makes his . He put up his best effort yet over this course and distance when last seen, beaten only by a more fancied stablemate. First and fourth have won since.

Red Windsor 15:30 Fontwell View Racecard

3. 2,000 Guineas entry runs at Southwell

There won't be many horses running today who might conceivably show up in the 2,000 Guineas next month, so it'll be worth watching what does in . Admittedly, he's a 100-1 shot for the Newmarket Classic but at least he's good enough to warrant an entry and he'll be a short price for this evening's race. Carrying the claret of Qatar, worn by Oisin Murphy, he represents the James Ferguson stable that has started the season strongly. The colt was an impressive winner on his debut at Yarmouth in September and, though he beat only one home in the Middle Park, that came just 11 days later.

Zoology 18:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard

