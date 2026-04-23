'I love riding, I'm very good at what I do' - the 57-year-old jockey still partnering winners

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

This is a free sample of The Front Runner , our award-winning newsletter, written today by Daniel Hill and available exclusively for .

Subscribers can get more great insight, tips and racing chat from The Front Runner every Monday to Friday. Those who aren't yet signed up for The Front Runner should click here to sign up and start receiving emails immediately – you can also check out our full range of brilliant free and premium newsletters.

Not a Racing Post+ subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.

The Front Runner had an enjoyable time monitoring events at Newbury last Friday. Forget the Greenham and Fred Darling, if there was a future Classic winner at the Berkshire track then it is far more likely to be the exciting debutante I'm The One, rather than Sukanya and Alparslan, winners of the established trials the following day.

Friday's card was also notable for the impressive victory of Synchronicity, a sister to Ombudsman who holds an entry for the Irish 1,000 Guineas. For bloodstock geeks, Blessed Voyager gave QEII star Bayside Boy his first winner as a sire, and for those of us who like to be reminded that your age is just a number, John Egan caused a surprise on 40-1 shot Call My Bluff in the 2m½f handicap.

At 57, Egan is now the senior jockey of the weighing room following the retirement of Jimmy Quinn last September at the age of 58. Margaret Thatcher was prime minister and Who Framed Roger Rabbit was a cinema smash when Egan rode his first winner under rules in Ireland in 1988, although he started long before that.

"I had my first ride when I was seven," Egan tells me over the phone on Tuesday during his journey from Newmarket to Pontefract for one ride. "I started off in flapping races in Dingle and rode about 300 winners."

Egan recalls spending eight weeks at an apprentice bootcamp at the Curragh, an experience that knocked him into shape for a career in the saddle, and cites trainer Pat Phelan as his mentor in those early days, his association with the former army commandant lasting decades.

John Egan: 'I had my first ride when I was seven' Credit: Getty Images

"I rode my first winner under rules for Pat," Egan recalls, "and I've ridden winners for him in the 1980s, 1990s, the Noughties, the 2010s and the 2020s – that must be some record."

Thirteen-time Irish champion Mick Kinane was one of Egan's heroes in the saddle, as was Lester Piggott, who was still riding when Egan was making progress into the bigger races.

"I remember I was drawn beside Lester in the 1991 Irish St Leger. I was riding a horse called Arcane for Pat Flynn and in the stalls Lester was asking me what I was going to do in the race. I was still young at the time and it was a surreal moment."

Egan enjoyed his biggest successes in the mid-Noughties. His personal best tally for a year came in 2005 with 105 winners. Two years earlier he rode Indian Haven to success in the 2003 Irish 2,000 Guineas, and in 2006 he struck up a formidable partnership with sprinter Les Arcs, winning the Golden Jubilee and July Cup.

However, Egan – whose son David is Amo Racing's number one jockey – believes he's riding better now than during that golden period.

John Egan with son and weighing room colleague David Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"The key to my fitness now is that I smoked all my life but I gave up a year and a half ago and I think I'm riding better now than when I was in my 30s," he says. "I ride out and go to the gym every day, and I'm teaching my 11-year-old son on the Equicizer nearly every evening. I'm very fit."

The culture in the weighing room is far different now compared to when Egan started. He says: "When I was younger I had to work very hard – we all did – which made us tougher. We didn't have the luxuries jockeys have today.

"There used to be a big drinking culture among jockeys, but that no longer exists and that's one of the things that has changed for the good."

Although his seasonal tallys are now low compared to 20 years ago, the 'R' word isn't something in the forefront of Egan's mind, despite the fact he turns 58 next month.

"I was playing golf with [former Arsenal and Ireland striker] Liam Brady the other day and he asked me when I was going to retire, so I asked him, 'When are you going to retire from playing golf?' I love riding, I'm very good at what I do. There are a lot of people riding today who aren't as good as me, so why should I retire?"

Piggott was 59 when he rode his last winners in 1995, and it would be no surprise to see Egan – who has ridden more than 1,300 winners – outlast one of his heroes.

That sole ride at Pontefract could finish only fourth of seven runners, but that certainly wouldn't have dented Egan's enthusiasm. He's still loving the game.

Those who aren't yet signed up for The Front Runner can click here to sign up and start receiving emails immediately.

Read these next:

Willie Mullins may not be ending the season as champion trainer - but he still has the best horses

Paul Townend delivers one of the coolest winning rides in Grand National history, but is the great race becoming predictable?

'This is recognition of what he meant to us all' - a lifelong fan of the game fondly remembered by his racing club

Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers can get a fantastic mix of news, tips, comment and insight sent straight to their inbox every day, from Chris Cook's award-winning morning newsletter The Front Runner every weekday at 7.30am to different weekly emails from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Lee Mottershead every evening at 6pm every evening as part of The Ultimate Daily. Head here now to join Racing Post+ and start receiving our full range of newsletters immediately.