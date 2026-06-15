Hats off? Why it could be a massive week for the King and Queen at Royal Ascot

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This is a free sample of The Front Runner, Chris Cook's regular morning newsletter exclusive for Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers, which this week will be produced from Cheltenham every day, with even more of the stories, views and insights that we normally offer, gathered from the track, not to mention our popular Who Am I quiz.

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Welcome to Royal Ascot week, perhaps the best and most enjoyable celebration of Flat racing on the planet. We'll have flashy milers, top sprinters from around the world, youngsters on the up and stayers who've been around for ages - something for all tastes.

As ever, the royal colours will be well represented, including with a couple of fancied runners in handicaps. A win (or more than one) for King Charles and Queen Camilla would be widely welcomed.

So can it happen? Here's my view of the five horses expected to carry the famous silks this week. The most fancied one comes first but I think there might be a better prospect three days later.

Ascot Stakes (5.00 Tuesday ) 9-4 fav

You'll remember this one from last year, when he was the well-backed 11-4 favourite for the Ascot Stakes but met trouble in running and was never able to show us what he could do at 2m4f, a step up of a mile on his previous run.

There was a sense of frustration, of ill luck. Part of that came from the fact that he had not long joined Willie Mullins and seemed an unlucky loser on his previous start for the yard. This horse has lots more to offer, we told ourselves.

Reaching High: the favourite for the Ascot Stakes on Tuesday Credit: Patrick McCann

Well, now he's back, having another go at the Ascot Stakes, having not been seen since the last time. It's a very Mullins way to campaign a well-treated horse. This is the day that matters, so why run in between and risk going up in the weights?

The trainer has no problem getting him fit at home. But Reaching High caused his own problems by refusing to settle in last year's race. More than a mile and a half into it, he was still over-racing. It meant Ryan Moore had to bury him in the pack from which he was hard to extricate.

Meanwhile, the winner made a steady forward move on the outside during the run up from Swinley Bottom. Maybe another year at Closutton will have helped Reaching High mature and calm down. But it's rarely a good idea to take 9-4 in a hot race while needing your horse to behave differently from the last time he ran.

Reaching High has talent and as good a support team as has ever existed. But it's easy to see how this might go wrong for him.

Queen's Vase (3.05 Wednesday ) 16-1

There might have been a bit of growing-up done in the month since we last saw this son of Frankel, breaking his maiden at Newbury on his second start and seeming pretty clearly to be a work in progress.

At the yard of John and Thady Gosden, he's in the right hands, but he has quite a lot to find with the likes of Limestone, already a Listed winner with five runs behind him.

Windsor Castle (6.10 Wednesday ) 25-1, Albany Stakes (2.30 Friday ) 20-1

"She wasn't fully wound up and there was plenty left to work with, so you'd be optimistic for how far she can go."

That was the word from Rossa Ryan after guiding this two-year-old filly to a debut success at Nottingham in April. King's Prize behaved like a professional, which was all the more pleasing because she was surrounded by rivals acting like it was the first day of school.

The next five have all raced since without winning and the level of form seems modest, so King's Prize is going to have to step up quite a bit, whichever option she takes from her two entries this week. But it's been more than seven weeks since we saw her, so she's had time to progress. She comes from the Ralph Beckett yard whose juveniles have made a fair start to the year.

Ribblesdale Stakes (3.40 Thursday ) 28-1

A return to form is needed from this daughter of Sea The Stars, who showed plenty of promise when she made a winning debut at Newmarket in September, finishing well on fast ground.

Credit: Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images

She was then disappointing in her only run since, a Listed race at Newbury in mid-May, for which she started favourite but was well held in fourth. A return to quick ground might be helpful, and the step up in trip to a mile and a half will probably suit.

It wouldn't be a surprise if she left that Newbury form behind. But she faces quite experienced and accomplished rivals, potentially including Oaks runner-up Legacy Link and French raider Gilded Prize, a Group 3 winner.

Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (3.40 Friday ) 6-1

It looks like this four-year-old has been brought along steadily, allowing him to win a couple of handicaps, including one at the Dante meeting last month.

Can he win this really hot handicap from a 5lb higher mark? There's an impressive bit of form lurking in his past, when he won a Newcastle novice early last year. The runner-up was Rahiebb, now 4-1 third-favourite for Thursday's Gold Cup and rated 116.

Warrant Holder won at York last month Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The appearance of a tongue tie when Warrant Holder won at York is maybe something to worry about, though it didn't stop him that day.

Reported to have worked well on Saturday, showing the benefit of a recent racecourse gallop, he's an obvious player and gives the King and Queen something to look forward to, whatever happens with their other runners.

Join us for Royal Ascot!

Your morning Front Runner newsletter will be bigger than usual, thanks to a few extra features, in Flat racing's biggest week. From our small corner of the royal racecourse, we'll be trying to keep you entertained and informed and maybe even in profit. Ross Brierley, who had some high times at the Cheltenham Festival, will be back to share the rollercoaster emotions of his punting week and we'll be doing our best to make you feel you're there with us.



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Read more ahead of Royal Ascot here:

'Willie Mullins will have him spot on for this' - why this horse can win on day one of Royal Ascot

Sectionals come into their own at Royal Ascot - and these are the horses my watch has stopped on

The power of Ascot: new study highlights £264.5 million contribution to UK economy and the global popularity of royal meeting