Frankie Dettori travels to Leopardstown for the one ride - Chris Cook's three things to note on Friday

1. Raiders out to land French Group 3 contest

Have we forgotten how to win sprint races in France? Chantilly's has been run ten times and no raider has yet got their hands on the Group 3 prize, despite the fact that British-trained horses have started favourite four times. Blaine, Mecca's Angel, Corinthia Knight and Ebro River (last year) all managed to finish unplaced, despite being so widely fancied. So good luck to today's two visiting runners, one from England and one from Ireland, who both have obvious chances. Donnacha O'Brien sends , runner-up to Tenebrism at Cork last month and second again in a Group 3 at Chantilly just nine days later, when the half-furlong shorter trip may not have helped. George Boughey is represented by , fifth in the Nell Gwynn and then a Listed winner at Chelmsford three weeks ago.

2. Royal Ascot clues on offer at Hamilton

It caught my eye among the reports from Saturday's races when was quoted from the Haydock winner's enclosure as saying: "I've not had a runner at Royal Ascot so far but I have seven or eight possibles this year, including a nice two-year-old who hasn't run yet." Bethell's third year with a licence looks like being productive, with 17 winners already (compared to 22 in each of his first two seasons) at a strike-rate of 29 per cent, so I feel like it'd be worth looking out for a two-year-old that's pleasing him. Could it be , one of seven runners in ? A son of Cotai Glory, he has a couple of entries for valuable sales races later in the year. His pedigree doesn't grab you by the throat - he's the first foal out of a French mare whose half-brother won a Canadian Grade 3 on dirt - but that doesn't mean he can't run. Bethell knows what a fast juvenile looks like, having had , who was second in the Molecomb, fourth in the Gimcrack and third in the Mill Reef.

3. Dettori bids to land Saval Beg with Stratum

So much good action takes place in Britain but Frankie Dettori is off to Leopardstown for one ride on a horse who's almost as old as he is. Willie Mullins and Tony Bloom have booked him for in the , which is kind of a reunion because Dettori last rode the horse when he was with John Gosden seven years ago and compiled a 0/3 record on him. Since then, Stratum (now ten) has really blossomed, winning a Cesarewitch as well as races over hurdles and fences and he even had a go at a Melbourne Cup. He's also managed to win the Queen Alexandra for the last two years and perhaps this is why Dettori's booked, to get to a know a horse that will give him a winning chance at Royal Ascot next month. Stratum is the highest-rated runner in tonight's race but I don't suppose he'll be fancied to beat , who is favourite for the Gold Cup and has race fitness on her side as well as youth. Ryan Moore goes over to ride her after taking in the afternoon, including Broome in the Yorkshire Cup, a busy day which feels quite retro now. The BHA ban on jockeys riding at two meetings in a day would prevent him from doing it the other way round, if the Leopardstown card came first.

