Fergal O'Brien's daughter Fern set to spend season with Willie Mullins - but back in Britain for Cheltenham ride on Friday

Bouncing from Champions Day one weekend to Cheltenham the next is quite a change of pace, although I suppose it's possible the ground will be better at the home of jump racing than it was at Ascot. Anyway, this is surely the time to check in with Britain's leading jumps trainer right now, Fergal O'Brien .

Whichever metric you prefer, O'Brien is clear at the top of the table. He's had 50 winners already, while his nearest rivals are barely past 30. In prize-money, he's gathered in £439,000, almost £100,000 more than anyone else.

An exceptionally strong start has a lot to do with it. O'Brien had 20 winners in May, matching his best total for a single month. But he was also strong through September with nine from 27.

Based at Withington, O'Brien lives about a ten-minute drive from Cheltenham racecourse so naturally he puts a lot of emphasis on getting winners there. He had a double on the Saturday of the October meeting a couple of years ago.

"It's where we like to have runners and winners," O'Brien told the Front Runner last night on his way home from Kempton. "We're really looking forward to it now."

Among the things he's looking forward to is the chance to see his child again. Now 18, Fern O'Brien is at the stage of travelling around to soak up as much wisdom as she can from others in the game but her father has booked her for the ride on Herewegohoney in a handicap chase for amateur riders on Friday, which ought to be enough to ensure her return to the Cheltenham area.

"She's based with Willie Mullins at the minute," he reports. "Initially, she went for two months, August and September. Then she came back and rode a winner at Newmarket and proceeded to tell me she'd quite like to spend the rest of the season there.

"It's great that she's enjoying it. I spent a morning there, it's a fantastic place and set-up to be involved with and she just loves it. Best of luck to her, she'll learn loads there."

You might remember O'Brien Jr making a strong start to her career in the saddle with four winners from nine on the Flat in August 2021. This year, she's started to get some winners over obstacles as well.

Friday's race will be her first ride over fences at Cheltenham, a very big moment. "It'll be massive for her and I'm very appreciative of the owners, letting her ride.

"Herewegohoney goes well fresh. She picked up a little niggle after a July race at Market Rasen, where she won well. I think this race'll suit her. It'll be run at a fairly brisk pace, as amateur races often are, and I think she'll travel well enough and stay the trip, so fingers crossed."

How does he rate Fern's prospects as a jockey? "She's definitely got a very good racing brain. She just needs to strengthen up in herself.

"She's only got ten winners left on her 7lb claim, so spending a winter in Ireland where she probably won't be riding that much will protect her claim. Then she can come back next winter and turn conditional and give it a go."

Fergal O'Brien: hoping for another big season Credit: Edward Whitaker

The other horse O'Brien is looking forward to running at Cheltenham on Friday is Kamsinas in a Grade 2 novice hurdle . "He was a good bumper horse last year, unlucky for us first time at Kelso, then went back there and won.

"We don't know what he beat at Worcester [on his hurdles debut 11 days ago] but he's had a run. Two miles round Cheltenham looks like it could be made for him, he's a strong traveller. Any bit of rain that comes, the better for him. He wants good winter ground, soft would be ideal."

The forecast doesn't suggest a great deal of rain is likely until Thursday night. A GoingStick reading of 6.3 has been published for Cheltenham (compared with 7.3 at this time last year), suggesting good going.

I ask about horses O'Brien is looking forward to this season and he mentions Punctuation , who won a York handicap under Hollie Doyle recently. It was a first outing for the six-year-old since he won at the Grand National meeting in April and he is apparently on his way to the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham next month, hoping for plenty of cut.

Paddy Brennan has been the jockey most closely associated with O'Brien and that will continue to be the case on big days through the core season, but the load is being shared around a bit more than in the past. "We're very lucky we've got Connor Brace, Liam Harrison, Jack Hogan, Daire Davis, Tom Broughton's a very good amateur. Johnny Burke and Kielan Woods come in and ride out as well.

"So Paddy will still have the pick of what he wants to ride and he's a great help to the other boys as well."

Monday's picks, by Richard Birch

Das Kapital , who boasts October form figures on soft or heavy ground of 36236, catches the eye from an each-way perspective in the Visit Sri Lanka Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap (1.25) at Windsor.

The John Berry-trained eight-year-old finished a creditable sixth to Cheng Gong in this race three years ago off a mark of 56. In effect, he now competes off just 48 when rider Fletcher Yarham’s 3lb claim is taken into consideration.

Das Kapital was clearly primed this year for an early-spring campaign, owing to the likelihood of him getting suitable underfoot conditions.

He ran excellent races when going close in two Class 5 handicaps at Doncaster in April and was by no means discredited when fourth to Stonking at Newbury in July, his latest race.

It’s highly likely the meticulous Berry has once again freshened up Das Kapital for one or two races in the closing weeks of the turf season and an 88-day absence should not be perceived as a negative towards his chance at Windsor.

Das Kapital travels strongly through deep mud and that ability to hold a decent position around the tight turns of the riverside track should ensure he is in a good position to make a beeline for the favoured far rail early in the home straight.

'He could prove exceptionally well treated' - our Monday tipster returns with four wagers

Three things to look out for today

1. For those who think Monday = Windsor, it's nearly time to go into hibernation again. This afternoon brings the Berkshire track's final fixture of the year. The last runner will cross the line at about 5.05pm, after which the place won't appear on our screens until mid-April, almost half a year away. But this will be the last such gap, as jump racing is due to return to Windsor from the end of next year. In the meantime, make the most of today's final eight races. The feature sprint handicap (2.55) is an eight-runner affair and many regulars are sure to support Spoof , whose form figures at Windsor are: 265112312. I'm told tickets will be available for £10 on the gate, for those within easy striking distance.

Spoof 14:55 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Ben Sanderson (3lb) Tnr: Kevin Frost

2. We gave King Otis a mention in this slot on Friday, when he was supposed to run at the Fakenham card that got abandoned. So it's fingers crossed for Plumpton, where he's declared for a novice handicap hurdle (3.15) . This will be his first run for the in-form James Owen yard (17/70 this season), having dropped a stone during the first half of this year while with a yard that was on a five per cent strike-rate. Now that he's spent two months at Owen's thriving stable, it's easy to see why he might do better.

King Otis 15:15 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Lilly Pinchin (3lb) Tnr: James Owen

3. Jack Jones is another in-form, low-profile trainer, with three wins from eight runners in the past fortnight. The Newmarket man has a couple of interesting runners on the Wolverhampton card. Thoughtful Gift ran a personal best on her first start for the yard three weeks ago, but tired as though that first outing in more than a year was needed. She should do better again this time in a 7f handicap (3.35) . At the end of the card, Jones has Louisiana Bay making her handicap debut (7.10) after a modest reappearance last month at Leicester.

Thoughtful Gift 15:35 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Jack Jones

