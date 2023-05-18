Derby clues at York and an Arc contender returns - Jonathan Harding's three things to note on Thursday

You can read Jonathan Harding's three things to note and much more in our morning email , exclusively for .

1. Derby clues on offer in fascinating Dante

Will we see the Derby winner in the Dante? At the very least, this race should give us some certainty about who is going to line up. Connections of the likely favourite are on a fact-finding mission after joint-trainer John Gosden warned that he might lack the stamina for the Classic and be aimed at the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club following his success in the Blue Riband Trial. could still usurp stablemate Military Order at the head of the Classic market, while , whose sole start came over a mile in the Wood Ditton, is interesting for Sir Michael Stoute.

2. Arc contender Free Wind back in action

We only saw once last year and she is set to make her seasonal reappearance in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies Stakes () for the in-form John and Thady Gosden team. She won the Group 2 Lancashire Oaks from Sea La Rosa on soft ground in July over a mile and a half, and I could see her developing into a contender for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October. She may need the run today and is unlikely to have it all her own way against some quality rivals, not least , who landed the Group 1 Prix Jean Romanet over a mile and two furlongs on her most recent start in August.

3. Berries to strike on Salisbury's ITV4 card?

It is not all about York today and Salisbury's Highclere Castle Gin Fillies' Conditions Stakes () will also be broadcast on ITV4. It has attracted a provisional field of five, with two debutantes, and the early market is headed by for Eve Johnson Houghton following her impressive success at Bath last month. Her chief opposition appears to be for Tom Marquand and William Haggas. She was a similarly comfortable winner on her debut, scoring by two lengths at Windsor last month.

