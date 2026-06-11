Coolmore, Wathnan, Kennet Valley: the 'David against Goliaths' syndicate aiming for a Royal Ascot upset with unbeaten colt

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There are not many better days of Flat racing in the world than day one of Royal Ascot and, following yesterday's entry and confirmations stage, next Tuesday's curtain-raiser for the most glamorous week in the calendar has all the hallmarks of being a classic.

The St James's Palace Stakes looks particularly outstanding, with the three European Guineas winners, Bow Echo, Gstaad and Rayif, and the exciting Talk Of New York ready for an almighty clash.

You'll be seeing plenty more of the Obaid, Coolmore, Aga Khan and Godolphin silks during a week in which racing's rich and powerful like to flex their muscles to the max.

But horseracing always has a gift for staying humble at the same time, and the Coventry Stakes is the perfect encapsulation of that.

A look down the ante-post market for the Coventry Stakes tells quite a story. You go from Coolmore (Great Barrier Reef), to Coolmore (Confucius), to Wathnan Racing (Ruler's Pride) and then back to Coolmore again (Sergei Diaghilev) before you reach, standing in the shadow of those giants, Kennet Valley Syndicates with their unbeaten colt Night In Vegas .

Coventry Stakes (3.05 Tuesday) latest betting

Paddy Power: 5-2 Confucius, 7-2 Great Barrier Reef, 10 Ruler's Pride, 14 Night In Vegas, 16 Siouxperb, Cut A Dash, Royal Heritage, Sergei Diaghilev, 20 bar

"I noticed the exact same thing this morning looking at the entries and the market," said Sam Hoskins, Kennet Valley's racing manager. "It’s huge owner after huge owner and we're kind of the David in there against all the Goliaths, which is really fun.

"It shows what horseracing is all about – I think Confucius cost 1.7 million [guineas] and Night In Vegas cost us 60,000, which I know is still a lot of money but it’s not 1.7 million and it's split a lot of ways. The horses don’t know what they cost."

Confucius: 1.7 million guineas Coolmore buy is heading for the Coventry Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

They certainly don't, and on form the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Night In Vegas could easily justify shorter odds than his current 14-1. He has already been to Ascot and won on his debut in early May, before following up in easy style at Goodwood 13 days later.

Hoskins said: “We've got 16 shareholders in him and they're all really excited. We actually had a visit to see him work this morning and he went really nicely, so it's all systems go. It’s a dream for everyone to have a runner in this kind of race with a very solid each-way chance.

“He's a lovely horse and has a great temperament. He’s been to Ascot once before so he knows the track and he seems pretty versatile. He was patiently ridden on debut and then he made all at Goodwood, so I think Charlie [Bishop] can ride the race with lots of confidence.

"If there's one or two better than him on the day then fair enough. It's going to be seriously competitive and there will be lots of runners, but hopefully he'll have a real solid each-way chance and give our guys a great day. We've got nothing to lose."

You don’t need to look far through the history of the Coventry to know anything can happen. For every well-found Aidan O’Brien-trained winner such as Gstaad and Caravaggio, there are stunning upsets at outlandish prices thanks to the likes of 80-1 Rashabar and 150-1 Nando Parrado.

So it's far from inconceivable that Night In Vegas could find the perfect rock with which to knock out the might of Ballydoyle. It also does not come as too much of a surprise to those that know him that Night In Vegas is quickly competing at this level.

It's important to keep expectations at a realistic level when managing a giddy syndicate, but Hoskins had allowed himself to dream after a chance meeting with Bishop at, of all places, the home of jump racing.

Hoskins explained: "He was pre-trained with Harry Whittington, who was always very complimentary about the horse, but just in a normal way. We didn't know there was anything special about him, until I was at Cheltenham in March.

"I was going in for some tea in the Weatherbys box and Charlie was coming out and immediately grabbed me and said 'Hey Sam, I think you've got a real nice two-year-old there'.

Night In Vegas has already been to and won at Ascot Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"I was very much in Cheltenham mode at the time and probably had my mind on who was going to win the Grand Annual or something, so it took me by surprise.

"For Charlie to volunteer that information and it not be something I was after him for – and Charlie's a major part of Eve's yard and of this horse – is unusual. That was the first moment I thought 'Oh hello, this could be exciting'.

"You've got to be mindful of managing expectation so you don't disappoint people, but there's no hiding for us now. We can all get excited."

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Read more on Royal Ascot:

'His best days are ahead of him' - George Boughey sends ominous warning to Bow Echo's rivals ahead of Royal Ascot rumble

'This horse is the real deal - and it's hard to fathom how you can still back him at this price'

'It will take a very good horse to beat Ombudsman - but my horse is a champion'

Japanese trainer 'very excited and honoured' as he confirms Japan Cup rematch with Calandagan is on in King George

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