Celebrate Grand National week with our Aintree quiz

is our morning email exclusively for , written today by Chris Cook and available here as a free sample.

Subscribers can get more great insight, tips and racing chat from The Front Runner every Monday to Friday. Those who aren't yet signed up for The Front Runner should to sign up and start receiving emails immediately!

Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? to get 50% off for three months, and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.

Hurray, it's Grand National week - and in more senses than one, since today brings the Irish Grand National. Also, it's a bank holiday, so hopefully you've got the time to really get your teeth into something challenging while you wait for the racing to start.

That being so, here's the Front Runner's Grand National quiz, which started out as a simple idea and turned into a bit of a monster. The answer to every question is a non-winning horse from each year since 1983, which, of course, adds up to the magic number of 40 horses.

How many can you get? That'll depend on how good your memory is and (probably) how old you are. Younger readers might like to join in at halfway.

We'll publish the answers next Monday. There's no actual, physical prize because if I had to mark all your entries out of 40, I wouldn't have time to pick 21 losers at Aintree later this week. But anyone who gets more than half correct deserves plenty of kudos.

The idea is to jog a few memories and get you thinking about the sort of weird stuff that goes on in your typical National. Who knows, maybe the thoughts generated by this quiz will lead you to single out the winner on Saturday...

1980s

1. The 1983 National was won by Corbiere, who'd also landed the Welsh National that winter. Name the other Welsh National winner in the field, who finished sixth. A popular sort trained in the Scottish Borders, he famously hacked through four miles of snow to reach the horsebox that carried him to his moment of triumph at Chepstow.

2. Which member of Michael Dickinson's 'Famous Five' took part in the 1984 National? After his brief moment of fame in the previous year's Gold Cup, he unseated Graham Bradley at The Chair.

3. The 1985 National was unusual in that the fallers included the previous year's winner and also the next year's winner. Name them.

4. Name the Czech raider (an entire, if I remember correctly) who was still fighting for his head when reaching Becher's Brook in third place in 1986, giving his rider one of the scariest-looking rides ever seen at Liverpool. Mercifully, he tired in time to be pulled up at The Chair.

5. Which subsequent winner unseated Colin Brown at The Chair in 1987?

6. Which 100-1 shot, who had never won a race, managed to finish sixth in 1988, for which he was praised by Peter O'Sullevan, who had owned his sire? The horse eventually broke his duck the next year in a Newbury novice chase, beating the only other finisher by a short-head.

7. Name the Gold Cup winner who finished third in 1989, giving 21lb to the winner.

1990s

8. The 12-year-old who failed by three parts of a length to reel in Mr Frisk in 1990 had also been runner-up two years before. Name that gallant, Northern-based chestnut.

9. Which horse, trying to become the first since Golden Miller to win the Gold Cup and the Grand National in the same season, hit the front soon after second Becher's in 1991 but tired on the run-in?

10. Which horse started favourite in 1992 despite having fallen at the first fence the year before? A close third in a controversial Gold Cup the previous month, he finished fourth at Aintree this time.

11. Which subsequent winner fell at the 10th fence in the void Grand National of 1993?

12. The third-placed horse in 1994 later gave his name to a centre for retraining ex-racehorses. Name him.

13. Which mare, for whom the 1995 National was the final race of her life, was a running-on fourth, having been second in the Gold Cup three weeks earlier? She later gave birth to four winners.

14. Name the runner-up who suffered interference on the run-in in 1996? That led to a stewards' inquiry which left the placings unaltered. "I don't think I've ever been as frightened in all my life," said the winning jockey.

15. Name the disappointing 7-1 favourite in the 1997 National, pulled up before two out. Two years later, he would be runner-up in the Gold Cup despite odds of 66-1.

16. Which horse, a first-fence faller under AP McCoy in 1998, had been called all sorts of names after finishing second in the King George that season? "He would drive you to tears," said the Racing Post's analyst. "He came to win his race at the last but found absolutely nothing."

17. Which mare was sent off 6-1 favourite in 1999 but got no further than second Becher's?

2000s

18. While Papillon was a well-backed and popular winner in 2000, victory for the runner-up would have been a significant training feat as he hadn't raced for 346 days since winning a hunter chase at Cheltenham. Name him.

19. Name the only horse other than Red Marauder who completed the course in 2001 without losing his jockey at some point.

20. Nine horses exited the race at the first fence in 2002. Which of them later give birth to a King George winner?

21. Which 40-1 shot, a Welsh National hero the season before, plugged on into second place behind Monty's Pass in 2003?

22. Which subsequent winner was a rare faller at the last fence in the 2004 National?

23. Which horse, leading the 2005 field on the run to second Becher's, was prevented from jumping the fence by loose horses running in front of him?

24. Which first-fence faller in 2006 had been runner-up under a big weight the year before? One of the final winners of the Cathcart, he was also fourth in Kicking King's Gold Cup.

25. Which horse, sent off one of the 8-1 co-favourites in 2007 after a surprising late plunge, disappointed his backers by refusing at the smallest fence on the course? His most recent victory had been in November 2005, when the runner-up was Kauto Star.

26. Name the grey runner-up in 2008 who came back two years later and refused to start.

27. Named after a chemical element, which horse defied odds of 100-1 to finish fifth in 2009, despite racing with a cracked skull for the second circuit? He won the Highland National at 33-1 three years later.

2010s

28. The final runner to finish in 2010 was a 100-1 shot who remains the most recent horse to win the Thyestes Chase in consecutive years. Who?

29. The fourth-placed horse in 2011 was an 11-year-old having his first run since finishing third behind Don't Push It the year before. He had also been fourth to Mon Mome in 2009. Who?

30. On which horse was Katie Walsh third in 2012, the best place achieved by a female jockey to that point?

31. Which horse, winner of the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival the year before, led between the final two fences in 2013 before tiring into third?

32. Which Gold Cup winner fell at first Valentine's in 2014? He had won the Ivan Straker Memorial on his previous start.

33. Which horse, the final Grand National mount of Sir Anthony McCoy, ran a fair race to be fifth in 2015 behind Many Clouds?

34. Name the 100-1 shot, a 13-year-old having his final race, who somehow finished third in 2016 despite a mistake at first Becher's that had him doing the splits and almost spilled his jockey?

35. The runner-up in 2017 had had a remarkable career, winning three different races at the Cheltenham Festival, as well as the valuable handicap hurdle at Ascot just before Christmas 2012. Even before that, he was beaten a head in the Galway Hurdle as a four-year-old. Name him.

36. Who was the fast-finishing runner-up who nearly pinched Tiger Roll's first National success in 2018.

37. Ruby Walsh had his final National ride on which horse, who finished third in 2019? He had won the previous year's National Hunt Chase.

2020s

38. In the virtual Grand National, the only available version in 2020, which horse forged into a clear lead before falling at the second-last?

39. Aidan Coleman was the first male jockey to complete the course in 2021, which would have been good enough to win the race in any other year. Which 100-1 shot was he riding?

40. Which Polly Gundry-trained horse finished fourth in 2022, having been beaten just a neck in the Gold Cup two years earlier with his previous trainer?

Monday's picks



seemed the obvious one in the build-up to this Irish Grand National but, now that we're here, confidence appears to be ebbing. Noel Meade's seven-year-old can be backed at 10-1, which strikes me as a fair price about a progressive youngster.

Thedevilscoachman 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

You have to like the resilience he showed after suffering interference at Naas in January. He then finished his race in very likeable fashion when landing a Grade 3 for novices at Limerick.

A 2lb penalty leaves him well in and he seems a horse blossoming with time and distance. A big-field handicap presents a new test and I hope he isn't buried out the back for the first circuit because prominent racers have fared well in this race in recent years.

If you fancy him, you have to give a chance to Amirite, third at Naas and now 9lb better off. This drier ground will be better for him and, at 11-1, he also appeals. Henry de Bromhead's team don't seem in brilliant form, which is a concern. If you fancy any of his for Aintree, you want Amirite to go well here.

Katie Scott has had a winner on each of the last two days and at Redcar gives the Galashiels trainer a fine chance of the hat-trick. Six furlongs on soft ground proved the key to this one last year and she should be sharper for a couple of all-weather runs last month. She's just 1lb higher than her last winning mark and on offer at 5-1.

Slainte Mhath 14:16 Redcar View Racecard

Ruth Carr continues in excellent form (8/37 since the start of March) and is an interesting newcomer to her yard, having dropped 8lb in the ratings over the course of last year. He has two wins and a close second to his name from five visits to Wolverhampton and is easy to like there at 11-2.

Newyorkstateofmind 17:13 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

Three things to look out for today . . .

1. Kempton's Easter card is not what it was but its two conditions races look like being significant Classic trials this time. will attract a lot of media interest if building on his debut win here in November, as he carries the royal colours and is already a general 20-1 shot for the Derby. He's odds-on for , though Royal Rhyme is a rival to take seriously. The features four horses entered in the Oaks, including , from a talented family that includes Thunder Snow and Ihtimal.

Slipofthepen 15:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard

Dancing Goddess 14:55 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard

2. is back on a racecourse for only the second time since sustaining an injury at the end of 2019, when he was a novice chaser of enormous promise. He was set a demanding task for his January comeback, in a Graded race won by Pic D'Orhy, who was then runner-up to Shishkin at Ascot. Today, Angels Breath tries against four lower-rated rivals. It might be asking a lot for him to win, bearing in mind that he earned this rating more than three years ago, but hopefully he can show that some of the old ability remains.

Angels Breath 15:10 Chepstow View Racecard

3. Speaking of stars of yore, makes his comeback in . You'll remember Willie Mullins's imposing chestnut as the winner of the Brown Advisory a couple of years ago before succumbing to the old saying about 'Big horse, big problems' - in his case, a tendon injury. He also won the Albert Bartlett in 2020, so he's very likely to be short of pace in today's 2m4f contest. Tricky old Asterion Forlonge is also in the race, having put up a fair effort three weeks ago on his own comeback. He would have been runner-up in the King George last season if he hadn't mucked up the last. It's a race dominated by nine-year-old chasers, as Master McShee and Beacon Edge are in there too. Fil Dor and HMS Seahorse really ought to have the legs of their older rivals.

Monkfish 15:50 Fairyhouse View Racecard

Read these next:

is our latest email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.