Can this impressive last-time-out winner follow up? - Chris Cook's three things to note on Tuesday

1. Shutthegate bids for back-to-back wins

is a tricky one for punters to weigh up in the at Exeter, a 12-runner novice handicap chase that ought to be competitive but may end up as a procession. The nine-year-old's form had been hopeless but a move to Henry Oliver and the fitting of blinkers brought about improvement when he scored at Chepstow last month, having shortened from 33-1 to 11-2. His margin of victory was exaggerated when his nearest rival fell at the last but even so an 8lb rise wouldn't be enough to stop him if he could run like that again. Do you believe that he can, 23 days later? Or is he making the market for something else?

2. Well-bred colt debuts in informative maiden

The racecourse debut of a Sir Michael Stoute-trained three-year-old colt with a Derby entry is a time to sit up and pay attention, bearing in mind that the Newmarket knight won that Classic for the sixth time last year. is the horse in question, a chestnut son of Sea The Stars, from the same family as Prince of Wales winner Crystal Ocean and Princess of Wales winner Crystal Capella, not to mention Ascot Derby winner Hillstar. Carrying the colours of Robert Ng, Crystal Mariner is available at 50-1 for the Derby and also holds a Dante entry but must first tackle the at Pontefract. Libertarian made his debut in this same race a decade ago on his way to being runner-up at Epsom. Tangentially, well done to those who named , also making his debut. It's a quote from Molly Bloom's long, unpunctuated speech at the end of James Joyce's Ulysses, in which she remembers her husband's proposal, making it a great name for a colt by Ulysses out of Endless Love.

3. Classic hopeful heads to Dundalk

There may be other Classic contenders in the at Dundalk tonight, a race named in honour of Irish Injured Jockeys. The most obvious contender is Aidan O'Brien's , a runner-up in both her races, who is by Justify out of the Boussac winner Ballydoyle, part of a high-achieving family. Red Riding Hood holds entries in all four fillies' Classics in Britain and Ireland.

