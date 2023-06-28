Boughey bids to bounce back from Asadna disappointment with Chantilly raid - Chris Cook's three things to note on Wednesday

You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email The Front Runner , exclusively for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers .

1. Perdika out to maintain unbeaten Chantilly record

George Boughey could do with some good news, Asadna having been moved to another yard following his disappointing run in the Coventry last week. Perhaps the Newmarket trainer may get it at Chantilly, where he runs Perdika in the Prix Hampton , a Listed contest. The filly is unbeaten in two visits to the track north of Paris this year, both in Listed contests against fellow three-year-olds. Now she takes on older rivals, including Berneuil, who won this last year.

Perdika 14:15 Chantilly View Racecard Jky: Bauyrzhan Murzabayev Tnr: George Boughey

2. Ceanna steps up in class at Carlisle

Also in Listed company today is Ceanna , who completely obliterated her handicap mark with the manner of her victory at Southwell last time. Despite representing the Gosden stable and having cost 140,000gns last year, she was allowed to start at 5-1 that day, a reflection of how well beaten she had been at Newmarket on her reappearance three weeks before. Having failed to settle at Newmarket, she looked much more professional at Southwell and won by nine lengths, taking her rating from 77 to 95. If you trust her to reproduce that, she'd have a favourite's chance in the Eternal Stakes at Carlisle today. But this is only her second start on turf, after Newmarket. It must have struck the Gosdens as an attractive opportunity because Carlisle is pretty much off the map for them. She will be John and Thady's first runner there since they took out a joint licence, while Gosden Sr had just a dozen runners (and two winners) at the track in his whole career. Wetherby and Ffos Las were the only tracks at which he had fewer runners.

Ceanna 16:50 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3. Maxux to claim Irish Oaks trial?

While we're building up to the Irish Derby on Sunday, Naas stages a trial race for the Irish Oaks tonight, when Maxux will be an especially interesting runner. She's a sister to Cunco, who you might remember making a bit of a splash in May 2016 as the first of Frankel's offspring to race - he won at Newbury and eventually landed the Sandown Classic Trial. It might be that little was expected of Maxux, as Joseph O'Brien had given her no fancy entries when she made her debut 10 days ago. She was allowed to start at 12-1 in a big-field Gowran maiden but showed a deal of promise in scoring by four lengths over an odds-on stablemate. This quick return to the track will presumably help connections decide whether they should think about supplementing her for the Curragh Classic at the end of next month.

Maxux 19:00 Naas View Racecard Jky: Mikey Sheehy Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

