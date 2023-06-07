Big-money Diego Velazquez makes his bow at the Curragh - Chris Cook's three things to note on Wednesday

You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email The Front Runner , exclusively for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers .

1. Big-money Diego Velazquez makes his bow at the Curragh

There should be some talented and promising two-year-olds in the first couple of races at the Curragh this evening and it will be a surprise if Diego Velazquez does not show up well in the opener . Trained by Aidan O'Brien, he's a Frankel half-brother to Broome and Point Lonsdale (who were both by Australia), as well as a couple of other winners and some non-winners. Point Lonsdale won his first four races and his first defeat was behind Native Trail in the National Stakes. Broome made a steadier start to his career, though he was a close second in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere. Diego Velazquez fetched 2,400,000gns at Book 1 in October, so this is a significant debut. He is the latest Coolmore runner to be named after a historically important artist and therefore it will be a crying shame if he somehow finishes behind Islandsinthestream (out of A Mist Opportunity).

2. Royal Ascot clues at Kempton

With Royal Ascot a fortnight away, there's a potentially significant debutant at Kempton. Works Of Art carries the royal colours in a sprint maiden and is a Zoffany half-sister to Tactical, who won the Windsor Castle for the Queen in 2020, having made his debut at Newmarket 13 days earlier. Tactical went on to add the July Stakes and the Free Handicap. Can Works Of Art do anything similar for the King and Queen? She represents Andrew Balding, who had a royal winner with Reminder at Windsor on Monday. The Kingsclere two-year-olds also seem to be hitting their stride.

3. It'll be alright on Moving Light

Hayley Turner, booked to ride Works Of Art, could be in for a big night as she's also on Moving Light in a 1m4f handicap for the on-fire Saeed bin Suroor yard. Bin Suroor's luck didn't end with Mawj's Guineas success. Three of his last four runners have won, including in a Listed race on Saturday and a 10-1 shot in a handicap. So a positive view must be taken of Moving Light, who won a novice race on his only previous visit to Kempton in 2020. Closely related to Dubai World Cup winner Prince Bishop, he's had just three runs in handicaps since that win and has been disappointing but he's been gelded since he was last seen and has come down a few pounds.

