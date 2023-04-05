Ballydoyle's Derby entry and a Classic winner returns - Chris Cook's three things to note on Wednesday

You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email , exclusively for .

1. The Black Tiger out to justify Derby entry

It's another good day for unexposed youngsters with big-race entries and the opening two maidens at Leopardstown will be required viewing. catches the eye, partly because he's named for greatness. A son of Justify out of a mare closely related to Pour Moi, he's in the Dante, the Derby and the Irish Derby and is the mount of Ryan Moore in , in which Aidan O'Brien has two others. , representing Jessica Harrington in the same race, is the 13th foal out of Attraction and a brother to Golden Mile winner Maydanny.

2. Homeless Songs is back in action

will hopefully be the star name on the card as last year's Irish 1,000 Guineas winner is due to make her reappearance in the , a Listed contest. A late withdrawal can't be ruled out, however, because the ground is soft enough to and overnight rain was expected. Soft ground seemed to be a factor when she was unplaced as favourite over the course and distance in the Matron Stakes in September. But Dermot Weld has a great record in this race and doubtless wants to get her started with a possible tilt at the Lockinge in mind. The main danger appears to be , not seen since finishing well held in the Irish 2,000 Guineas. Oisin Murphy travels over for the ride.

3. Well-bred colt receives strong market support

It only used to be the art market that raved about Jeff Koons, whose steel sculpture of a rabbit once sold for $91m, but now the betting market is getting in on the act. the three-year-old colt has entries in the Dante and the Derby and runs for the first time . Initially chalked up at 7-4, he is a 4-6 shot at time of writing, so perhaps he has been pleasing John and Thady Gosden in his work. By Frankel, he's the first foal out of a US Grade 2 winner.

