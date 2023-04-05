Ballydoyle's Derby entry and a Classic winner returns - Chris Cook's three things to note on Wednesday
1. The Black Tiger out to justify Derby entry
It's another good day for unexposed youngsters with big-race entries and the opening two maidens at Leopardstown will be required viewing. The Black Tiger catches the eye, partly because he's named for greatness. A son of Justify out of a mare closely related to Pour Moi, he's in the Dante, the Derby and the Irish Derby and is the mount of Ryan Moore in the colts' maiden, in which Aidan O'Brien has two others. Dubawi Delight, representing Jessica Harrington in the same race, is the 13th foal out of Attraction and a brother to Golden Mile winner Maydanny.
2. Homeless Songs is back in action
Homeless Songs will hopefully be the star name on the card as last year's Irish 1,000 Guineas winner is due to make her reappearance in the Heritage Stakes, a Listed contest. A late withdrawal can't be ruled out, however, because the ground is soft enough to make connections concerned and overnight rain was expected. Soft ground seemed to be a factor when she was unplaced as favourite over the course and distance in the Matron Stakes in September. But Dermot Weld has a great record in this race and doubtless wants to get her started with a possible tilt at the Lockinge in mind. The main danger appears to be Buckaroo, not seen since finishing well held in the Irish 2,000 Guineas. Oisin Murphy travels over for the ride.
3. Well-bred colt receives strong market support
It only used to be the art market that raved about Jeff Koons, whose steel sculpture of a rabbit once sold for $91m, but now the betting market is getting in on the act. Jeff Koons the three-year-old colt has entries in the Dante and the Derby and runs for the first time at Kempton this evening. Initially chalked up at 7-4, he is a 4-6 shot at time of writing, so perhaps he has been pleasing John and Thady Gosden in his work. By Frankel, he's the first foal out of a US Grade 2 winner.
