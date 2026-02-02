Anger, denial, howling at the moon - I'm trapped in a Lossiemouth cycle of frustration

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

It's been a while since the Front Runner indulged in a good, old cri de coeur over a vanquished racehorse. Anguish is what I've been feeling since Lossiemouth was decisively bested yesterday and I'm cycling through the familiar stages of anger, denial, howling at the moon and so forth.

Making it worse, in a way, is the fact that this result was not a disaster by itself. I had no bet in the race. Lossiemouth could still win the Champion Hurdle next month, in which case, yay.

My faith in the great grey isn't really shaken. I'd still fancy her to win the Cheltenham race. The problem is that she now seems much less likely to run in it.

And yet ... Willie Mullins blamed the ground. Rich Ricci blamed the course. Conceivably, they may yet agree to put a line through Sunday's run and have another go at two miles next time.

So my dreams of ante-post success have not yet been clubbed to death. But I'm not feeling very cheerful. As John Cleese said: "It's not the despair. I can handle the despair. It's the hope..."

A toxic habit I have after cheering for the wrong horse in a big race is to go on social media and search for their name (providing it's not Ride Me Sideways or similar) to see what people are saying. At 3.26pm yesterday, everyone who watched the Irish Champion Hurdle evidently rushed online to say: "That's Lossiemouth going to the Mares' again..."

In most cases, the mood was gleeful. These guys had no stake in the outcome. They were just enjoying the prospect of a whole year of debate ending up the same way as for the last two years. Some sounded a bit like Nelson Muntz, pointing at my dreams going up in smoke and yelling: "Ha ha!"

Oh God, can you imagine if she runs in the Mares' Hurdle for a third time? I'd have to look away. It might actually be easier to watch Constitution Hill trying to jump again. What an interesting festival if both those things happen.

Michael O'Leary with Brighterdaysahead after her Irish Champion Hurdle win Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Part of the problem with Lossiemouth is that we've never seen the best of her at the Dublin Racing Festival, where she has now been an odds-on failure three times. Understandably, Mullins and Ricci suck their teeth, click their tongues and eventually opt for the easier option next time out.

Then she goes to Cheltenham and hacks up. And we all find ourselves wondering what would have happened if she'd been tried in the tougher race. We're trapped in a cycle and, just once, I'd love for us to break out and see what happens if we try the red pill.

After all, Brighterdaysahead is now at the top of betting lists for the Champion Hurdle. If she belongs in the big race, so does Lossiemouth, whose score against that rival is 1-1 this season.

Let's see the decider, why not? It'll probably be on much better ground than Sunday's race. And let's remember that, while Lossiemouth is 4/4 at Cheltenham, Brighterdaysahead is 0/2.

If I had a gelding in the race, those two mares are the ones I'd be worried about, both of those high-achievers getting half a stone from my poor beast. That being so, it'd be a terrible shame to give up such an advantage in favour of a less prestigious race at level weights against Wodhooh, who is very far from being a pushover.

Even now, with everyone on social media yukking it up about the Mares' Hurdle, Lossiemouth is reckoned to be the third most-likely Champion Hurdle winner by those shrewdies on the leading betting exchange, who have her two points shorter than last year's heroine.

I guess it helps my chances that Mullins doesn't have a better option. Poniros put up a fair effort after a long absence, getting outpaced and running on. He'd be interesting in a Champion Hurdle, with the benefit of that spin. But the suggestion was that he might go straight to Aintree.

Anyway, I think we know what's coming for me and everyone in this situation: four weeks of wishful thinking, ended by the decision we didn't want, which everyone else in the whole world will welcome as the only sane way to go.

What I need is a winner at Leopardstown today to lift my spirits and help get my Lossiemouth grief to the acceptance stage. Come on, I Am Maximus. Today you are not just a horse, but also a source of therapy.

